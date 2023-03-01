Melanoma Market Size to Surpass US$ 11.90 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Melanoma Market is expected to clock US$ 11.90 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Melanoma Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘By Types Segmentation’

Based on type the melanoma market are segmented into superficial spreading melanoma, nodular melanoma, lentigo maligna melanoma, acral lentiginous melanoma, and mucosal melanoma. Superficial spreading melanoma also held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021. It is the most prevalent type of melanoma which often develops on the upper torso, legs, or arms and is known as superficial spreading melanoma. Before penetrating more deeply, it usually spreads horizontally along the skin's surface. This kind of melanoma is more common in those with fair skin who are exposed to UV radiation from the sun or tanning booths.

Excerpts from ‘By Gender Segmentation’

Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female. The American Cancer Society reports that men are more likely than women to develop melanoma. Men in the U.S. have melanoma at a rate that is roughly 20% greater than women. Melanoma is more aggressive and more prone to spread to other places of the body in women. Additionally, women are more likely to die from it. Males have a lifetime risk of 1.72% and females have a lifetime risk of 1.22% of acquiring melanoma.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Segmentation’

The melanoma market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. The immunotherapy market is further segmented into monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, adoptive T-cell therapy, and cytokine therapy. Immunotherapy helps to boost the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. In recent years, the melanoma market has seen significant expansion in the area of immunotherapy medications, particularly checkpoint inhibitors. These medications function by obstructing specific proteins (known as checkpoint proteins) that cancer cells employ to avoid immune system identification. The immune system is better able to recognize and combat cancer cells when these checkpoint proteins are blocked.

The increasing incidence of melanoma, coupled with the development of new and innovative treatments, is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs and targeted therapies is also contributing to market growth.

Drugs that have been approved for melanoma treatment include nivolumab (Opdivo), pembrolizumab (Keytruda), and ipilimumab (Yervoy). These drugs can be used alone or in combination with other treatments. Adoptive cell therapy is a form of immunotherapy that involves extracting T-cells (a type of immune cell) from the patient's blood, genetically modifying them to recognize and attack cancer cells, and then infusing them back into the patient's body. This approach has shown promising results in early-stage clinical trials, and it is currently being tested in larger studies.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global melanoma market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the global melanoma market, followed by Europe. The high incidence of melanoma and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors driving market growth in these regions. The Asia Pacific melanoma market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to the increasing incidence of melanoma and the improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Among the top companies involved in the melanoma market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GSK Plc, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc and other notable players. These companies are leading the charge in the development of new treatments and therapies to fight this deadly disease. As these treatments continue to be developed and improved, the outlook for those suffering from melanoma is improving.

Melanoma Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 4.30 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 11.90 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.97% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Gender, Treatments, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

