Anti-Embolism Stockings Market is likely to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 5.2% and reach a US$ 1.2 billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York: , March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Anti-Embolism Stockings Market was valued at US$ 682.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of anti-embolism stockings are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032.



Anti-embolism stockings are a type of socks designed to prevent the formation of blood clots in the legs. They achieve this by applying compression to the veins and blood vessels in the leg, which promotes smooth blood flow. This can help reduce the risk of blood clots forming and potentially traveling to the lungs, which can be dangerous.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the incidence of edema, venous leg ulcers, chronic venous insufficiency, and diabetic foot ulcers, especially among individuals aged 50 and above. To maintain normal blood circulation, people with these conditions require anti-embolism stockings. Consequently, an increase in the number of individuals suffering from venous leg ulcers has resulted in a corresponding increase in demand for anti-embolism stockings. This trend has contributed to the expansion of the global anti-embolism stockings market. Additionally, chronic venous disorders such as varicose veins, reticular veins, and spider veins also necessitate the use of anti-embolism stockings.

Moreover, the growth of the anti-embolism stockings market is also being supported by increasing awareness of their effectiveness, as well as the introduction of new features based on consumer demand. Manufacturers have modified the design of anti-embolism stockings to apply gentle pressure to the legs, resulting in better blood circulation in the veins. This means that patients who have not recently undergone sclerotherapy for varicose veins can still benefit from wearing elastic stockings if they have venous disease. These factors are expected to be key drivers of market growth in the forecast period.

In 2020, medi GmbH & co. KG launched mediven cosy 450 to expand its flat mesh compression garments portfolio.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Calf-length stockings held 64.3% share of the anti-embolism stockings market in 2021.

Anti-embolism stockings for men account for 63.1% of the market share.

The post-operative patients segment accounts for market share of 42.1%. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032.

North America held 48.2% share of the global market for anti-embolism stockings in 2021.

According to a researcher from Persistence Market Research, “Global sales of anti-embolism stockings are expected to increase due to several factors such as a rise in the incidence of venous disorders, an expanding geriatric population, and the growing demand for advanced products with new technologies.”

Market Competition

MD

Medtronic(Covidien)

Sigvaris, Medi

BSN Medical

Juzo

3M

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Pretty Legs Hosiery and others

The market for anti-embolism stockings is expected to expand due to increased investments in emerging economies for production, launch of new products, and collaborations and acquisitions by major players. The market includes numerous local, new, and established firms, and major players are promoting new materials and designs for more effective usage through marketing campaigns.

In 2020, Hatch announced the release of the Swell Relief Duo and Hatch Compression Sock to aid pregnant mothers in soothing swollen feet and ankles so that they can remain active throughout the day.

In 2021, Essity acquired ABIGO Medical. This acquisition helped the company to expand its wound care product portfolio.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the anti-embolism stockings market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

product (calf-length, thigh-length), demography (men, women),

(calf-length, thigh-length), demography (men, women), end user (ambulatory patients, post-operative patients, pregnant women, others),

(ambulatory patients, post-operative patients, pregnant women, others), across seven key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA))

