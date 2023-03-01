Astec Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year fourth quarter):



Net sales increased 31.2% to $349.9 million

Operating margin of 0.9% increased 320 bps

Diluted loss per share of $(0.04) compared to $(0.44) ; Adjusted EPS of $0.34 compared to a loss of $(0.06) per share

Backlog increased 19.7% to $912.7 million

Repurchased $4.0 million of shares

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

"We had a solid finish to the year as demand for our products remained robust in the fourth quarter and top line growth was achieved by realizing the benefits of pricing actions, volume and mix," said Jaco van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer of Astec. "As a leader in the markets we serve, we capitalized on the success of our commercial teams by delivering double-digit percentages of net sales growth in both Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions, improving 27% and 39%, respectively. Investments in personnel and tools to improve output are paying off, and we were able to improve consolidated margins. We are on schedule to deliver our initial implementations of our standardized enterprise resource planning and related systems, which will further enhance efficiency. We remain committed to our Simplify, Focus and Grow and Built To Connect strategies and are well-positioned to drive additional long-term, sustainable value to our customers and shareholders."





(in millions, except per share and percentage data) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 (a) Change 2022 2021 (a) Change Net sales $ 349.9 $ 266.6 31.2 % $ 1,274.5 $ 1,095.5 16.3 % Domestic sales 282.0 213.3 32.2 % 1,014.3 842.1 20.4 % International sales 67.9 53.3 27.4 % 260.2 253.4 2.7 % Backlog 912.7 762.6 19.7 % 912.7 762.6 19.7 % Domestic backlog 773.3 627.0 23.3 % 773.3 627.0 23.3 % International backlog 139.4 135.6 2.8 % 139.4 135.6 2.8 % Income (loss) from operations 3.3 (6.2 ) 153.2 % 7.5 19.9 (62.3 )% Operating margin 0.9 % (2.3 )% 320 bps 0.6 % 1.8 % (120 bps) Effective tax rate 144.8 % 17.5 % 12,730 bps 113.6 % (15.2 )% 12,880 bps Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest (1.0 ) (10.0 ) 90.0 % (0.1 ) 15.8 (100.6 )% Diluted EPS (0.04 ) (0.44 ) 90.9 % — 0.69 (100.0 )% Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Adjusted income (loss) from operations 14.7 0.2 7,250.0 % 44.0 35.8 22.9 % Adjusted operating margin 4.2 % 0.1 % 410 bps 3.5 % 3.3 % 20 bps Adjusted effective tax rate 47.6 % (44.4 )% 9,200 bps 32.8 % 7.6 % 2,520 bps Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest 7.8 (1.4 ) 657.1 % 28.0 31.7 (11.7 )% Adjusted EPS 0.34 (0.06 ) 666.7 % 1.23 1.38 (10.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA 22.2 7.0 217.1 % 70.8 65.1 8.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.3 % 2.6 % 370 bps 5.6 % 5.9 % (30 bps) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors. See accompanying financial statement for additional details.

Net sales were driven by volume, pricing and mix that generated increases in both domestic and international equipment and parts sales. International sales increased in nearly all international markets in which we sell.

Operating margin increased as higher net sales outpaced inflation, manufacturing inefficiencies, increased expenses for selling, general and administrative, research and development and restructuring. Selling, general and administrative expense were lower as a percentage of sales as we leveraged investments in future growth initiatives.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was higher compared to the same quarter in 2021 primarily due to a discrete income tax expense for establishing a valuation allowance at our Brazilian subsidiary, partially offset by benefits of research and development net tax credits and from the foreign derived intangible income deduction.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS exclude $8.8 million and $0.38, respectively, of incremental costs, net of tax, primarily driven by our transformation program initiatives to optimize our company for long term value creation and restructuring charges related to our recent chief executive officer transition. Excluding the discrete income tax effect of the Brazil valuation allowance, Adjusted EPS would have been $0.58.

Segments Results

Infrastructure Solutions - Road building equipment, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal storage solutions.

Net sales of $238.4 million increased 27.1% due to strong domestic and stable international demand, pricing and mix that generated increased equipment and parts sales.

Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million increased 79.1% primarily due to higher net sales and a 110 basis point improvement in gross profit margin partially offset by manufacturing inefficiencies and increased research and development costs. Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7% increased 280 basis points.

Materials Solutions - Processing equipment to crush, screen and convey aggregates.

Net sales of $109.8 million increased 39.0% due to favorable volume, pricing and mix in both equipment and parts sales.

Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million increased 246.4% due to increased net sales partially offset by a 50 basis point decline in gross profit margin resulting from manufacturing inefficiencies. Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8% increased 530 basis points.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

We ended the year with balance sheet cash of $66.0 million, a 50.9% decrease from the prior year end.

Net cash used in operating activities for the year was $73.9 million as we carried additional inventories on hand to satisfy growth in customer demand for our products.

Net cash used in investing activities for the year was $53.2 million including the investments in property and equipment to facilitate growth as well as an acquisition, net of cash acquired.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the year was $60.1 million driven by net proceeds from borrowings partially offset by the payment of dividends and repurchase of stock.

Fourth Quarter Capital Allocation

Capital expenditure investments to increase capacity and improve efficiency were $13.1 million.

Dividend of $0.13 per share.

Repurchased approximately $4.0 million of shares. Remaining authorization is $115.7 million.

Leadership Change

As previously announced on January 6, 2023, Mr. Barry A. Ruffalo's employment as President and Chief Executive Officer was terminated and he was succeeded by Mr. Jaco van der Merwe. In accordance with the terms of Mr. Ruffalo's separation agreement, we recorded $4.4 million of restructuring related costs in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additional costs are anticipated to be incurred in the first quarter of 2023 for this separation related to the modification of Mr. Ruffalo's equity awards as well as third-party transition support costs.

Management continually reviews our organizational structure and operations to ensure they are optimized and aligned with achieving our near-term and long-term operational and profitability targets. In connection with this review, in February 2023, we implemented a limited restructuring plan to right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our overhead departments. We anticipate charges of $3.0 million to $4.0 million for employee termination costs, excluding equity award modifications, to be incurred primarily in the first quarter of 2023. No further actions are currently planned. However, additional actions may be taken as a result of management’s ongoing business reviews.

Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (a) 2022 2021 (a) Net sales $ 349.9 $ 266.6 $ 1,274.5 $ 1,095.5 Cost of sales 278.9 213.3 1,010.4 846.0 Gross profit 71.0 53.3 264.1 249.5 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 54.7 52.3 216.1 200.6 Research and development expenses 8.5 6.5 31.5 26.5 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 4.5 0.7 9.0 2.5 Total operating expenses 67.7 59.5 256.6 229.6 Income (loss) from operations 3.3 (6.2 ) 7.5 19.9 Other expenses, net: Interest expense (0.9 ) (0.5 ) (2.5 ) (1.1 ) Other income (expenses), net 0.5 (5.3 ) (0.6 ) (5.0 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2.9 (12.0 ) 4.4 13.8 Income tax provision (benefit) 4.2 (2.1 ) 5.0 (2.1 ) Net (loss) income (1.3 ) (9.9 ) (0.6 ) 15.9 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.5 (0.1 ) Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (1.0 ) $ (10.0 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 15.8 Earnings per common share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.44 ) $ — $ 0.70 Diluted (0.04 ) (0.44 ) — 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 22,692 22,768 22,791 22,727 Diluted 22,692 22,768 22,791 22,949 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors, the combination of which resulted in a net change in "Cost of sales". These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $1.2 million and $1.7 million in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and the overstatement of $0.1 million and understatement of $1.0 million in "Cost of sales" in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. In addition, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period financial information to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.





Astec Industries Inc.

Segment Net Sales and Profits

(In millions; unaudited)

Segment net sales are reported net of intersegment sales. Segment gross profit excludes profit on intersegment sales remaining in inventory.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Infrastructure Solutions Materials Solutions Corporate and Other Total Infrastructure Solutions Materials Solutions Corporate and Other Total 2022 Net sales $ 238.4 $ 109.8 $ 1.7 $ 349.9 $ 847.4 $ 422.7 $ 4.4 $ 1,274.5 2021 Net sales (a) 187.6 79.0 — 266.6 743.4 352.1 — 1,095.5 Change $ 50.8 30.8 1.7 83.3 104.0 70.6 4.4 179.0 Change % 27.1 % 39.0 % — % 31.2 % 14.0 % 20.1 % — % 16.3 % 2022 Gross profit 48.2 21.7 1.1 71.0 170.1 92.1 1.9 264.1 2022 Gross profit % 20.2 % 19.8 % 64.7 % 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.8 % 43.2 % 20.7 % 2021 Gross profit (a) 35.9 16.0 1.4 53.3 162.2 85.9 1.4 249.5 2021 Gross profit % (a) 19.1 % 20.3 % — % 20.0 % 21.8 % 24.4 % — % 22.8 % Change $ 12.3 5.7 (0.3 ) 17.7 7.9 6.2 0.5 14.6 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 23.1 9.7 (10.2 ) 22.6 73.0 44.5 (46.5 ) 71.0 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 12.9 2.8 (8.4 ) 7.3 73.9 39.1 (48.2 ) 64.8 Change $ 10.2 6.9 (1.8 ) 15.3 (0.9 ) 5.4 1.7 6.2 Change % 79.1 % 246.4 % (21.4 )% 209.6 % (1.2 )% 13.8 % 3.5 % 9.6 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors, the combination of which resulted in a net change in "Cost of sales". These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $1.2 million and $1.7 million in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and the overstatement of $0.1 million and understatement of $1.0 million in "Cost of sales" in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. In addition, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period financial information to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

A reconciliation of total Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA to the Company's net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in millions; unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (a) Change $ 2022 2021 (a) Change $ Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.6 $ 7.3 $ 15.3 $ 71.0 $ 64.8 $ 6.2 Adjustments: Transformation program (6.8 ) (5.7 ) (1.1 ) (25.5 ) (13.4 ) (12.1 ) Curtailment and settlement loss on pension and postretirement benefits, net — (4.7 ) 4.7 — (4.7 ) 4.7 Restructuring and other related charges (4.7 ) (0.8 ) (3.9 ) (6.2 ) (2.9 ) (3.3 ) Asset impairment (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) (3.5 ) (0.2 ) (3.3 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.7 0.6 0.1 Transaction costs (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) (2.0 ) — (2.0 ) Interest expense, net (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.9 ) Depreciation and amortization (7.0 ) (7.6 ) 0.6 (27.9 ) (30.2 ) 2.3 Income tax (provision) benefit (4.2 ) 2.1 (6.3 ) (5.0 ) 2.1 (7.1 ) (Elimination) recapture of intercompany profit (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.7 ) 0.4 (1.1 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.6 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (1.0 ) $ (10.0 ) $ 9.0 $ (0.1 ) $ 15.8 $ (15.9 ) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors, the combination of which resulted in a net change in "Cost of sales". These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $1.2 million and $1.7 million in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and the overstatement of $0.1 million and understatement of $1.0 million in "Cost of sales" in the three month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. In addition, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period financial information to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.





Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions; unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (a) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66.0 $ 134.4 Investments 3.9 8.6 Trade receivables and contract assets, net 167.1 141.7 Inventories, net 393.4 298.7 Other current assets, net 66.0 52.6 Total current assets 696.4 636.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 173.6 171.7 Other long-term assets 144.4 98.1 Total assets $ 1,014.4 $ 905.8 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107.2 $ 82.2 Customer deposits 69.5 60.2 Other current liabilities 97.3 80.9 Total current liabilities 274.0 223.3 Long-term debt 78.1 0.2 Other long-term liabilities 35.4 31.0 Total equity 626.9 651.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,014.4 $ 905.8 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of contract assets of $2.4 million, work-in-process inventory of $4.3 million, accounts payable of $1.3 million, other current liabilities of $0.7 million, equity of $3.5 million and the understatement of other current assets of $1.0 million and other long-term assets of $0.2 million.





Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions; unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (a) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (0.6 ) $ 15.9 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27.9 30.2 Provision for credit losses 1.2 1.4 Provision for warranties 12.6 10.9 Deferred compensation (benefit) expense (0.9 ) 0.5 Share-based compensation 6.8 6.0 Deferred tax benefit (17.1 ) (1.3 ) Gain on disposition of property and equipment (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Non-cash curtailment and settlement loss (gain) on pension and postretirement benefits, net — 3.2 Asset impairment charges, net 3.5 0.2 Distributions to deferred compensation programs' participants (1.0 ) (2.5 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Sale (purchase) of trading securities, net 0.7 (3.1 ) Receivables and other contract assets (28.0 ) (28.4 ) Inventories (96.4 ) (51.5 ) Prepaid expenses (2.8 ) (6.2 ) Other assets (16.2 ) 1.5 Accounts payable 25.5 29.5 Accrued retirement benefit costs — (0.1 ) Accrued loss reserves (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Accrued employee related liabilities 4.3 10.0 Other accrued liabilities 2.6 (8.4 ) Accrued product warranty (11.1 ) (10.7 ) Customer deposits 9.9 26.5 Income taxes payable/prepaid 6.0 (14.3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (73.9 ) 7.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17.8 ) 0.1 Price adjustment on prior sale of subsidiary — (1.1 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (40.7 ) (20.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5.7 1.9 Purchase of investments (1.0 ) (1.0 ) Sale of investments 0.6 1.8 Net cash used in investing activities (53.2 ) (18.4 ) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors and reclassifications have been made to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as reflected within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets presented within this News Release.

(Continued)





Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(In millions; unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of dividends (11.2 ) (10.2 ) Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities and bank loans 223.0 7.2 Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities and bank loans (138.5 ) (6.2 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1.5 ) — Sale of Company stock by deferred compensation programs, net 0.2 0.6 Withholding tax paid upon vesting of share-based compensation awards (1.8 ) (3.5 ) Repurchase of Company stock (10.1 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 60.1 (12.1 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (1.4 ) (1.1 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (68.4 ) (24.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 134.4 158.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 66.0 $ 134.4





Appendix

The following tables present selected line items from the Consolidated Statements of Operations and segment information for the respective periods identified.

4Q 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported (GAAP) Restructuring, Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation Program Transaction Costs As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 349.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 349.9 Gross profit 71.0 — — — 71.0 Gross profit % 20.3 % 20.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 54.7 — (6.8 ) (0.1 ) 47.8 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 4.5 (4.5 ) — — — Operating income (loss) 3.3 4.5 6.8 0.1 14.7 Income taxes 4.2 1.0 1.5 0.1 6.8 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest (1.0 ) 3.5 5.3 — 7.8 Diluted EPS (0.04 ) 0.15 0.23 — 0.34 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 238.4 — — — 238.4 Gross profit 48.2 — — — 48.2 Gross profit % 20.2 % 20.2 % Materials Solutions Net sales 109.8 — — — 109.8 Gross profit 21.7 — — — 21.7 Gross profit % 19.8 % 19.8 %





4Q 2021 (a) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported (GAAP) Restructuring, Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation Program Pension and OPEB Loss, net As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 266.6 $ — $ — $ — $ 266.6 Gross profit 53.3 — — — 53.3 Gross profit % 20.0 % 20.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 52.3 — (5.7 ) — 46.6 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 0.7 (0.7 ) — — Operating (loss) (6.2 ) 0.7 5.7 — 0.2 Other (expenses), net of income (5.3 ) — — 4.7 (0.6 ) Income taxes (2.1 ) 0.1 1.3 1.1 0.4 Net (loss) attributable to controlling interest (10.0 ) 0.6 4.4 3.6 (1.4 ) Diluted EPS (0.44 ) 0.03 0.19 0.16 (0.06 ) Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 187.6 — — — 187.6 Gross profit 35.9 — — — 35.9 Gross profit % 19.1 % 19.1 % Materials Solutions Net sales 79.0 — — — 79.0 Gross profit 16.0 — — — 16.0 Gross profit % 20.3 % 20.3 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors and reclassifications have been made to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as reflected within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations presented within this News Release.





FY2022 (a) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported (GAAP) Restructuring, Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation Program Transaction Costs As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 1,274.5 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,274.5 Gross profit 264.1 — — — 264.1 Gross profit % 20.7 % 20.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 216.1 — (25.5 ) (2.0 ) 188.6 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 9.0 (9.0 ) — — — Operating income 7.5 9.0 25.5 2.0 44.0 Income taxes 5.0 2.0 5.9 0.5 13.4 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest (0.1 ) 7.0 19.6 1.5 28.0 Diluted EPS — 0.30 0.86 0.07 1.23 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 847.4 — — — 847.4 Gross profit 170.1 — — — 170.1 Gross profit % 20.1 % 20.1 % Materials Solutions Net sales 422.7 — — — 422.7 Gross profit 92.1 — — — 92.1 Gross profit % 21.8 % 21.8 % (a) Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as reflected within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations presented within this News Release.





FY2021 (a) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported (GAAP) Restructuring, Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation Program Pension and OPEB Loss, net As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 1,095.5 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,095.5 Gross profit 249.5 — — — 249.5 Gross profit % 22.8 % 22.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 200.6 — (13.4 ) — 187.2 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 2.5 (2.5 ) — — Operating income 19.9 2.5 13.4 — 35.8 Other (expenses), net of income (5.0 ) — — 4.7 (0.3 ) Income taxes (2.1 ) 0.5 3.1 1.1 2.6 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest 15.8 2.0 10.3 3.6 31.7 Diluted EPS 0.69 0.09 0.45 0.15 1.38 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 743.4 — — — 743.4 Gross profit 162.2 — — — 162.2 Gross profit % 21.8 % 21.8 % Materials Solutions Net sales 352.1 — — — 352.1 Gross profit 85.9 — — — 85.9 Gross profit % 24.4 % 24.4 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors and reclassifications have been made to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as reflected within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations presented within this News Release.





Astec Industries Inc.

GAAP vs Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (a) 2022 2021 (a) Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (1.0 ) $ (10.0 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 15.8 Adjustments: Transformation program 6.8 5.7 25.5 13.4 Curtailment and settlement loss on pension and postretirement benefits, net — 4.7 — 4.7 Restructuring and other related charges 4.7 0.8 6.2 2.9 Asset impairment 0.1 — 3.5 0.2 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Transaction costs 0.1 — 2.0 — Income tax impact of adjustments (2.6 ) (2.5 ) (8.4 ) (4.7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7.8 $ (1.4 ) $ 28.0 $ 31.7 Diluted EPS $ (0.04 ) $ (0.44 ) $ — $ 0.69 Adjustments: Transformation program 0.30 0.25 1.12 0.58 Curtailment and settlement loss on pension and postretirement benefits, net — 0.21 — 0.20 Restructuring related charges (b) 0.20 0.03 0.27 0.13 Asset impairment — — 0.15 0.01 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Transaction costs — — 0.09 — Income tax impact of adjustments (0.11 ) (0.11 ) (0.37 ) (0.20 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.34 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.23 $ 1.38 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors as reflected within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations presented within this News Release. (b) Calculation includes the impact of a rounding adjustment





Astec Industries Inc.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations

(In millions; unaudited)