Return of the Semaine de la francophonie de Toronto 2023

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of virtual activities, the Semaine de la francophonie de Toronto (SFT) makes its return in-person for its 22nd edition. From March 20th to the 26th, the francophone community is invited to take part in a wide range of mostly free activities to celebrate francophone culture and the French language.

The SFT will officially launch with a cocktail reception on Monday March 20th, which is on la Journée internationale de la Francophonie. Moreover, the entire community will be brought together during a family day event with a modern twist the classic sugar shack, hosted on Saturday March 25th in the courtyard of l’Université de l’Ontario français. The SFT’s programming will close on Sunday March 26th with a live contemporary dance show presented by l’Alliance française de Toronto at the Isabel Bader Theatre. For more details, please visit the website: www.semainefrancophonietoronto.ca

Additionally, throughout the month of March, a whole host of activities are being organized by organizations who represent Toronto’s French-speaking community and who have a shared desire to amplify the diversity found within it; therefore, we invite you to take a look at the calendar to find your next francophone outing. March is really a month of francophone networking opportunities and artistic excellence for our franco-torontonian community. For a monthly view of the activities, please consult our calendar: www.semainefrancophonietoronto.ca/calendrier

Finally, l’UOF has proudly collaborated with l’Alliance française de Toronto, Bureau du Québec à Toronto, Collège Boréal, and Collège La Cité to plan the 2023 edition of the SFT. The activities organized by the community groups, with whom the SFT’s organizing committee is equally thrilled to collaborate, contribute significantly to bringing to life the month of march. Importantly, events of such magnitude would not be possible without the support of our many sponsors: Bureau du Québec à Toronto, Caisse Populaire Desjardins, Centre francophone du Grand Toronto, Collège universitaire de Glendon, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, Le journal l’Expresse, and Le journal Le Métropolitain, among others who can be found on our website: www.semainefrancophonietoronto.ca/partenaires

Follow along throughout the month of march by finding our social media pages on our website.

About the Semaine de la francophonie de Toronto :

The Semaine de la francophonie de Toronto is organised by a committee grouping five leading organisations within the French-speaking community in the spirit of spreading francophone pride. This annual commemoration is a unique opportunity to not only bring together over a hundred francophone organization in and around the city of Toronto, but also to celebrate a community so rich in culture through activities, conferences, and the arts. Francophones from every corner of the world choose to make this metropolitan city the place they call home and the place in which they proudly display their diversity.

