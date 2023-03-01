ChampionX to Host 2023 Investor Day

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that the Company will host its 2023 Investor Day beginning at 1:00pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in New York City. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com. The accompanying presentation slides will be posted in the Investors section of our website.



About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751