Interface Announces Technology Acceleration Program for Franchise Brands & Franchisees

St. Louis, MO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses today announced the launch of the Franchise Technology Acceleration Program designed to enable franchise brands and franchise operators to enhance safety and security, gain actionable insights on customer experience, and future-proof network and voice connectivity.

Supported by a dedicated Franchise Business Team led by Chad Leedy, Interface’s VP of Franchise Development, the new program is built on Interface’s years of experience in helping franchise customers and has been designed to facilitate and speed up the delivery of fully managed and cost-effective security, business analytics and network services across multiple franchise locations and brands.

“We have created a different customer journey for franchise brands and franchise operators because they have unique needs and expectations. Brands looking to expand their franchise program need technology standardization or templatized solutions that can be replicated at scale. Franchise operators are small business owners who do not have the time, resources, or expertise to manage their own security or IT operations. With our Technology Acceleration Program, both franchise brands and franchise owners can focus on running their business, enhancing their customer experience, and let Interface manage their physical security, business analytics and IT needs,” said Leedy.

The Interface Franchise Program includes a deployment blueprint designed specifically for each franchise brand’s unique needs and a frictionless onboarding experience for all their locations backed by nationwide support. Franchisors are provided with a toolkit that offers new franchise operators bundled, pre-approved technology solutions, special pricing, and contract terms. Franchisees can access a customized branded microsite where they can sign up for services, access quick install guides, best practices guidelines, and more.

Interface also offers a dedicated account team for project kickoff and ongoing support, and access to Interface’s expert field service team with certified technicians, 24x7x 365 monitoring and support, as well as training and customer success resources.

“Interface’s suite of network, voice, business intelligence and PCI compliance solutions offers brands and franchise owners a proven recipe to scale operations, reduce cost, and simplify restaurant operations”, said Massimo Mallozzi, VP, Information Technology, Paris Baguette. Paris Baguette was recently recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

“Interface made spinning up secure networking and voice services at all our restaurant locations simple, fast, and scalable,” said Brian Houchin, IT Director at Thrive Restaurant Group, one of the largest Applebee’s franchisees. “With Interface, I get one help desk and one entity that is responsible for all our technology services. It saves our restaurant managers so much time and headache and allows them to focus on serving our customers. And the best part is that I get all my network, wireless, and voice services with complete equipment and management bundled in one consolidated easy flat-rate monthly service.”

