Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the “Farmout Agreement”), seismic option agreement (the "Seismic Option Agreement”) and the seismic review option agreement (the “Seismic Review Option Agreement”), (collectively, the “Agreements”) with North American Helium (“NAH”), announced October 21, 2022.



“As HEVI continues to map out the upcoming operational milestones coming up through the balance of 2023, we have been able to maintain a strong cash and liquid asset base,” said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. “Our numerous operational milestones related to drilling and seismic/shooting review activities by NAH are expected to support a steady stream of updates. The HEVI team has also been working hard to develop new prospects on our 100% working interest land, having recently acquired approximately 1,000km of 2D seismic trade data over our exploration acreage in the last six months. We remain excited about the prospect of realizing a commercial helium development on our expansive land base and continuing to benefit from our mutually beneficial farmout with NAH.”

Farmout Agreement with NAH Continues to Progress

The key operational dates and catalysts pertaining to the Agreements with NAH are presented below, with certain future events predicated on past decisions as indicated. NAH currently has committed to a minimum of five, and up to eight potential wells that can be drilled and will be fully funded by NAH, along with the shooting and review of additional seismic data. These milestones and catalysts are supplemented by HEVI’s internal activities related to exploration of the Company’s 100% working interest lands, financial reporting and other corporate updates.

HEVI Milestones and Catalysts Through 2023 and Mid-2024





The map below should be reviewed in concert with the table above and provides a visual characterization of the working areas and position of each block of land and referenced area.





Details on Lobbying Activities for Flow-through Share Financing

HEVI and other helium developers, through a third-party, have been actively lobbying the Canadian Government to have helium be eligible under the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (the “CMETC”) and thereby helium be included as a resource eligible for flow-through share financing (“Flow-through”). A Flow-through share is a type of common share that permits the initial purchaser to claim a tax deduction for a portion of the amount invested, positioning companies who produce the eligible resources more attractive to investors.

Additionally, HEVI is aware that other third parties, such as PearTree Financial Services Ltd., have made similar submissions to the Canadian Government recommending that all 31 critical minerals identified by Natural Resources Canada, including helium, be eligible products under the CMETC and eligible for Flow-through. This is supported by the fact that all critical minerals are essential to Canada’s economic and national security, and required for Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

A decision on the matter is expected to be included in the April 2023 Federal Government Budget.

HEVI to Attend the 2023 North American Helium Conference

Greg Robb, CEO, and Pat Mills, COO, will be attending the 2023 North American Helium Conference in Denver, Colorado from March 22-23, 2023, to network, engage with stakeholders and peers, and hear more than 40 presentations covering all the latest industry trends and insights, including exploration methods, reservoir characteristics, markets, regulation, financing and more. Additional information on the conference, including a list of companies attending, can be found here .

2022 Financial and Operating Results to be Released

HEVI expects to release and file its 2022 full year financial and operating results on or around April 25, 2023. The news release and associated documents will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and its website at heliumevolution.ca.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

