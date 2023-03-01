Dental Lasers Market Size Will Attain USD 506.14 Billion by 2030 Growing at 9.48% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors | Global Dental Lasers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, US, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Dental Lasers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Endodontic Treatment, Conservation Dentistry, Implantology, Tooth Whitening, Peri-Implantitis, Oral Surgery, and Periodontics), By Product Type (All Tissue Dental Lasers, Dental Welding Laser, Soft Tissue and Dental Lasers), By End-Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to Facts and Factors, the global dental lasers market size was worth around USD 246 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around USD 506.14 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.48% between 2022 and 2030.”

The report analyzes the dental lasers market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Dental Lasers Market Overview:

The term Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation and dental lasers are specially designed equipment used in the oral care industry. Dental lasers make use of light energy to carry out a wide ray of dental or oral procedures. The light from the laser is emitted in a narrow and concentrated form and appears like a beam.

The light thus produced causes a reaction when it strikes the intended tissue causing its removal or reshaping, depending on the final expected outcome of the process. Dental lasers are minimally invasive and are considered one of the revolutionary tools in oral medicine as they can help eliminate the use of many dental tools that are extremely painful and not preferred by patients.

In the dentistry industry, dental lasers are used for the removal of tissue around wisdom teeth. It can also be used to remove any inflamed gum section or tissue, remove small-sized tooth enamel, or reduce the discomfort associated with cankers and cold sores. The US Food and Drugs Administration authority has approved the product as safe for use however, it should only be done by trained professionals.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 246 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 506.14 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.48% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Danaher, Fotona, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co, IPG Photonics Corporation, KaVo Dental, BIOLASE Inc., Lumenis, C.A.O. Group Inc., and Others Key Segment By Application, Product Type, End-Users, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the global dental lasers market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.48% between 2022 and 2030.

The dental lasers market size was worth around US$ 246 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 506.14 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing preference for minimally invasive processes

Based on application segmentation, oral surgery was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, dental clinics was the leading user in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Market Dynamics:

Industry Growth Drivers & Restraints

The global dental lasers market is projected to grow owing to the several benefits offered by the equipment as compared to other tools. Because the laser makes use of highly powerful and intense light energy and affects only the targeted area, the chances of bleeding post the process is minimal. It greatly reduces any pain associated with dental processes and provides a faster period of healing after the treatment.

The surrounding tissues are less damaged when dental lasers are used to conduct the procedure along with an extremely low chance of infection. The global market is further projected to grow due to rising concerns related to tobacco consumption which greatly affects the oral healthcare of the consumer.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances of untreated tooth decay are higher in people who are smokers and more than 40% of adults in the age group of 20 to 64 years have untreated tooth decay. People over the age of 65 years are twice as at risk of suffering from rotten teeth. The global tobacco industry stood at USD 850 billion as of 2021. Dental lasers may generate higher demand due to growing product innovation and increasing rate of new product introduction in the market.

The global dental lasers market may witness restricted growth due to the various limitations or disadvantages associated with their use. For instance, teeth that have existing fillings cannot be treated using lasers. The device can only be used in case of mild to small tooth decay. If it has decayed excessively, dental lasers are not recommended. Furthermore, any interdental cavity should be treated using laser technology along with avoiding the use of already damaged oral restorations including crowns or bridges.

The growing research and development may provide growth opportunities whereas managing cases of damaged tooth pulp could challenge market expansion.

Dental Lasers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global dental lasers market is segmented based on application, product type, and region

Based on product type, the global market divisions are all tissue dental lasers, dental welding lasers, soft tissue, and dental lasers. In 2021, the highest growth generating segment was all tissue dental lasers as their applicability is higher as compared to other specific lasers which make them more cost and performance effective. Soft tissue lasers are used to treat only the soft tissues in the mouth where they can make minute incisions. The most commonly used wavelengths in dental lasers are 810nm and 980nm

By end-users, the global market segments are hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The highest revenue-generating segment was the dental clinics segment due to the high influx of patients requiring oral care as a preventive measure or to treat certain oral diseases or tooth-related problems. The segmental growth was further driven by the increasing number of dental clinics across the globe as it is an essential part of the overall regional healthcare infrastructure. In 2022, the total number of dental care units increased by 0.4% as compared to the previous year.

Browse the full “Dental Lasers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dental-lasers-market



Regional Analysis:

North America to lead with the highest growth

North America is projected to witness the highest growth in the global dental lasers market due to the growing population indulging in tobacco consumption. As per a recent report by the CDC, nearly 13 out of every 100 people over the age of 18 smoke cigarettes which is considered a leading cause of many preventable diseases.

The regional market growth may be further propelled by the growing investments in the development of new laser technology as well as the presence of some of the biggest players in the sector including Biolase, the world’s most dominant provider of dental lasers.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Dental Lasers market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Dental Lasers market include;

Danaher

Fotona

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co

IPG Photonics Corporation

KaVo Dental

BIOLASE Inc.

Lumenis

C.A.O. Group Inc.

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2022, Henry Schein Inc. announced the acquisition of the majority ownership in Biotech Dental. The move will help the company expand its services

In November 2021, Epic Hygiene Academy was inaugurated by Biolase which brings together a group of dental care experts.

The global dental lasers market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Endodontic Treatment

Conservation Dentistry

Implantology

Tooth Whitening

Peri-Implantitis

Oral Surgery

Periodontics

By Product Type

All Tissue Dental Lasers

Dental Welding Laser

Soft Tissue

Dental Lasers

By End-Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the dental lasers market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the dental lasers market forward?

What are the dental lasers Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the dental lasers Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the dental lasers market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Product Type, End-Users, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

