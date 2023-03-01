Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market Growth Forecasts at 16.5% CAGR during (2022-2028) - Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized | The Insight Partners

New York, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Usage (Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Restoration, Orthopedics, Surgical Oncology, Gynecology, and Others), Volume (Less than 5 ml, 6ml to 10 ml, and More than 10 ml), and End User (MedSpa, Dermatology Office, Hospitals & Healthcare Practice, Tricologist, and Others)”, the global platelet rich plasma (PRP) tubes market growth is driven by rising number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, increasing cases of sports injuries and growing number of medical spas.





Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 0.565 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 1.64 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 216 No. of Tables 131 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Usage, Volume, and End User





Platelet rich plasma (PRP) tubes are vacuum-sealed tubes that hold blood samples for platelet recovery. These tubes can also hold gel, buffy coat layer, or sodium citrate solution, which helps separate PRP and prevents blood clotting. PRP has multiple utilities in skin rejuvenation, skin texture and color improvement, and wrinkle depth lighting. Currently, evidence has shown the micro-needling and topical application of PRP in improving collagen production and skin tightening for vampire facials. It is also used for treating skin pigmentation disorders and acne scars. In hair transplants, PRP can bind to growth factors and elevates the proliferation of human derma papilla cells leading to the formation and maintenance of hair follicles. Thus, the rising use of PRP in many applications drives the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) tubes market growth.





Global Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Tubes Market: Competitive Landscape

Manso Medical Co Ltd, Lingen Precision Medical Products Co Ltd, Integrity PRP, Henso Medical (Hangzhou) Co Ltd, Emerging Medical Group Ltd, Juventix Regenerative Medical LLC, AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC, Bio-X, ProMed Solutions, and Advin Healthcare are among the leading companies operating in the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) tubes market.

The rising number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures and increasing cases of sports injuries are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and adverse effects of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment are hampering the market growth.

The US currently holds 37.72% of the global MedSpa market. According to the American Med Spa Association, the most popular procedures at MedSpa involve injections. The procedures include micro-needling for skin tightening and acne scars removal. According to Pillsbury Insights, the medical spa (MedSpa) industry in the US is booming. In 2010, about 1,600 MedSpa were operating in the country, generating about US$ 1.1 billion in revenue (about US$ 700,000 per MedSpa on average). By 2018, the number of MedSpa increased to over 5,000, generating about US$ 7–8 billion in revenue (about US$ 1.4 million per MedSpa on average). The number is expected to grow to over 10,000 MedSpa by 2023, with about US$ 18–20.7 billion in revenue.

A wellness program in Oman has incorporated traditional healing practices and pampering treatments that include a hammam and natural hot springs. Also, the growing success of medical spas in the Middle East is attributed to various features of the facility, including traditional spa comforts and cosmetic procedures. In the region, the UAE is the largest medical spa service provider. Further, Dubai has a high concentration of medical spas per capita across the world. Therefore, the rising number of medical spas offering cosmetic procedures and using PRP injections is expected to fuel the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) tube market growth in the coming years.





