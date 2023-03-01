Global Ketone Supplements Market Size/Share Projected to Exceed USD 7,831.85 Million By 2032, Expecting 6.3% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ketone Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Tablets & Capsules, Powder, Gummies, Liquid); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global ketone supplements market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 4,247.42 million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 7,831.85 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Ketone Supplements? How Big is the Size & Share of Ketone Supplements Market?

Report Overview

Exogenous ketones are a subset of ketone bodies that are consumed through food or dietary supplements. Ketone supplements are shown to raise blood ketone levels, replicating a ketogenic diet's state of ketosis. One research unveiled that ketone supplements can reduce hunger for up to four hours when consumed after a fast, while another study shows that they can make it harder to lose weight.

According to research, those who have successfully acclimated to a complete fast and a daily ketogenic diet of 50–100 grams can create 150 or more grams of ketones per day. Ketone supplement manufacturers often recommend consuming up to three servings daily. The rising health-conscious population and customer preference for exercise are enhancing the demand for ketone supplements, which are driving the ketone supplements market size.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Pruvit Ventures

Sapien Body

Ketoneaid

Zhou Nutrition

Finaflex

Keto and Company

Nutrex Research

Ancient Nutrition

Zenwise Health

Ketond LLC

Perfect Keto

HVMN

BPI Sports

Ketologic

Ketone Supplements Market: Report Scope & Key Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7,831.85 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 4,507.79 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Zhou Nutrition LLC (US), Finaflex (US), Keto and Company (US), Nutrex Research (US), Ancient Nutrition (US), Zenwise Health (US), Ketond LLC (US), Perfect Keto (US), HVMN Inc. (US), Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increased use of ketones in cosmetics and personal care products to drive the market growth

A strong organized retail industry and consistent product enhancements like the addition of new flavors are prominent factors propelling the ketone supplements market sales . The growing increasing use of ketone supplements among athletes and sportspersons is fueling the ketone supplements industry expansion. Innovative marketing techniques that use social media and celebrity endorsements are expected to accelerate market growth. Ketones are majorly used in cosmetics and personal care products due to the rising demand for ingredients that are organic, herbal, and skin-friendly. This is another key factor supporting the industry's growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of ketone supplements into the diet is likely to push the industry expansion

The growth of the industry can be attributed to the introduction of ketone supplements into the diet in various formats, such as powders and smoothies. Also, expanding consumer demand for ketone-based food and beverages at restaurants and cafes is anticipated to boost the ketone supplements market demand.

Furthermore, consumer popularity of exogenous ketone, one of the supplements, is flourishing the market growth. Additionally, the surge in obesity instances, which has led to an increase in the adoption of ketone supplements and other weight-loss foods and beverages in North America, is positively influencing the market evolution.

Segmental Analysis

Liquid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022

Based on product type, the liquid category witnessed the highest ketone supplements market share owing to the rising population that is more health-conscious and more likely to exercise. The growing demand for ketone-rich products such as ketone shakes and beverages is estimated to contribute to the liquid segment’s growth. Ketone drinks must have unique flavors and inventive formulae in order to attract consumers' attention across the board. Tablets & capsules segment is also likely to show significant growth due to the availability of ketone supplements in tablet and capsule form.

Hypermarket/Supermarket dominated the market in 2022

By distribution channel ketone supplements market segmentation, hypermarket/supermarket held the major revenue share in 2022. This offline distribution channel either uses brick-and-mortar stores or direct consumer marketing. In Europe and North America, nutritional supplement sales are significantly influenced by supermarkets and hypermarkets due to their larger prevalence. Further, the online retail distribution channel is estimated to grow during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a surge in internet users, 24/7 accessibility of products, easy access to a wide range of brands, and the convenience of shopping.

Geography Overview

North America captured the greatest market share in 2022

In terms of geography, the ketone supplements market in North America accounted for the highest market share in 2022 owing to the rise in the presence of key players. The region is anticipated to register the major revenue share in the market. The United States is a developed nation with a well-known broad consumer base. Also, the emergence of new firms in the confectionery business in the United States is another crucial factor supporting the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, the demand for Ketone continues to grow in Europe due to the expanded production of customized personal care products and improved customer knowledge of their health benefits. The region is now among one of the top economies for personal care and cosmetics. In addition, the growing concern over the negative consequences of synthetic and chemical ingredients in personal care goods is predicted to accelerate the regional ketone supplements market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Ketone Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Tablets & Capsules, Powder, Gummies, Liquid); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ketone-supplements-market

Recent Developments

In 2022, Keto drops have been added to Evolve Supplements' line of keto products. The new drops solution contains antioxidants and other substances that help with weight loss.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Ketone Supplements market report based on type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Gummies

Liquid

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

