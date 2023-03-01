Global Smart Shower Market Report 2023: Rising Activity in Both Residential and Commercial Development Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shower Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Commercial Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Shower Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



An electronic device called a 'smart shower' is a plumbing fixture that allows you to use a touchpad, your phone, or a voice-activated smart speaker to regulate the temperature, flow rate, and outlet to use. Electronic controls in a smart shower regulate such features as well as provide you with considerably more advanced possibilities. A digital touchpad, a phone, your voice, or a smart speaker may all be used to operate a smart shower.



Additionally, smart showers may contribute to energy-saving plans for smart homes. Users may choose a precise water temperature with the thermostatic valve's digital temperature controls. Throughout your shower, the temperature will remain precisely where it is, owing to the system's sensors. When you have a fully integrated smart shower system, you can start the shower from a phone or smart speaker as the user gets out of bed or come home from the gym.



It will then be prepared to enter immediately. Improved safety is one of the key advantages of smart showers, which is achieved by limiting the peak water temperature. You may use less water and energy to heat water while taking showers on average. Set the ideal temperature, flow rate, and duration of your shower in advance. You may take relaxing showers without creating garbage.



Market Growth Factors

Rising activity in both residential and commercial development



One of the most important factors promoting market growth is the growing rate of commercial and residential commercial operations and their completion in both developed and emerging countries. As people's affordability and buying power rise, there is a significant rise in the demand for new homes. Additionally, rehabilitation and remodeling projects are becoming increasingly popular throughout developed parts of the globe. Today's consumers desire to have contemporary, multipurpose bathroom amenities, which is driving up demand for interior design. These are anticipated to drive the market growth of smart showers over the projected period.



Global urbanization is growing rapidly



Urbanization has accelerated globally in recent years. The main cause of urbanization is migration from rural to urban areas, which increases the size and populace of urban areas. These population changes have an impact on other aspects of land use, economic activity, and culture. Urbanization has historically been linked to important social and economic changes. For example, living in an urban region is linked to higher levels of education and literacy, better health, lower fertility, a longer life expectancy, easier access to social services, and expanded opportunities for political and cultural involvement. Therefore, the adoption of smart home automation technology would expand dramatically as a result of this component.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the smart shower market is divided into commercial and residential. In 2021, the commercial segment reported a significant revenue share in the smart showers market. The high demand for smart bathroom fixtures in hotels and airports is to blame for the segment's rise. Additionally, due to changing consumer preferences, restaurant chains all over the globe are likely to embrace such items. Commercial establishments put a high priority on the ease and comfort of their visitors and work to provide a magnificent living experience via clever solutions.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the smart shower market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region held the largest revenue share in 2021. A significant driver of market growth in the area is the rising prevalence of smart homes and commercial buildings in the US and Canada. The market for smart showers in North America is primarily driven by cutting-edge technology intended to save energy and preserve cleanliness. The rising number of outdated homes in North America encourages the need for home upgrading, which will enhance demand for modern, innovative bathroom fixtures.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

Spas & Wellness

Gyms

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Aqualisa Products Limited (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.)

GetHai, Inc

Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA)

Toto Ltd

Lixil Corporation

Kohler Co

Jaquar Group

Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $976.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1848 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

