GURU Organic Energy Appoints Rajaa Grar as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTRÉAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajaa Grar as Chief Revenue Officer for the Company, effective immediately.



Rajaa Grar is an award-winning brand marketing and digital global leader with close to 20 years of experience. From July 2020 until August 2022, she was Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, where she successfully refocused the company’s marketing efforts, resulting in doubling the company’s digital and total revenue over a two-year period. Ms. Grar also served as Head of Global Brand Marketing at Paula’s Choice Skincare (acquired by Unilever in 2020) where she oversaw social, influencer, digital content and omnichannel sales, led a complete creative rebrand and transformed the 25-year skincare brand into a social media darling, propelling its brand buzz and awareness with young millennials and Gen-Z consumers. Ms. Grar has extensive marketing experience building many of today’s most popular CPG and retailer brands, including Amazon, Starbucks, and Coors Light.

Ms. Grar holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management, a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University in Marketing and International Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Montreal.

“We are thrilled that Rajaa has agreed to join the GURU team,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Her achievements as CMO and Chief Digital Officer fit perfectly with what we were looking for to grow our brand and revenue streams in Canada and the U.S. The timing of her appointment could not be better as we enter a pivotal year where marketing and digital will be key to our ongoing brand awareness and revenue generation activities in Canada. In addition, her extensive knowledge of the U.S. energy drink market is a huge asset and could lead us to accelerate the timeline of our growth initiatives in the $18+ billion U.S. market.”

“GURU has all the ingredients it needs to succeed in this competitive but large and growing market – a truly clean, functional, organic energy drink brand with untapped potential in Canada and the U.S. where health and wellness consumer trends are ever growing, a strong management team, a premium distribution partner and a solid balance sheet,” said Rajaa Grar, Chief Revenue Officer of GURU. “Its success so far in Quebec and in California natural food stores is a strong indicator of what we will be able to achieve in North America. I am eager to jump in and help make it happen.”

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

