Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. These compare to results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.



Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We had a solid finish to the quarter delivering year-over-year, fourth quarter net sales growth of 3% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis. Results were driven by continued, strong momentum in the Abercrombie & Fitch brand and sequential improvement in Hollister as we continue to stabilize the brand’s performance.

In a year with significant inflation and global macroeconomic disruption, our teams leveraged our agile operating model to redirect expense and inventory investments. These efforts helped drive sequential sales improvement in the last two quarters, while progressing on key growth initiatives across digital, technology and stores. For the year, we achieved net sales of $3.7 billion, approximately flat to last year on a reported basis and up 2% on a constant currency basis. We ended the year with 44% digital penetration, growth in AUR, net store count growth, inventory down 4% to 2021, and reported and adjusted operating margins consistent with 2019 pre-pandemic levels despite approximately $300 million of product cost inflation since that time.

As we look to 2023, we remain cautiously optimistic on consumer demand. Our Abercrombie & Fitch brand continues to be a leader in the industry, and multiple actions we have taken in the Hollister brand are resulting in sequential net sales trend improvement. We are pleased with our inventory levels and each of our brands is in a position to chase. While we expect to see net product cost benefits in 2023, we will continue to tightly manage our expenses, inventory and cash flow to properly balance investing for the long-term while improving profitability as we execute to deliver our 2025 Always Forward Plan.”

Details related to net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $ 0.05 $ 4.20 Excluded items, net of tax effect (1) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (0.20 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 0.81 $ 1.14 $ 0.25 $ 4.35 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.23 ) — (0.36 ) Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ 0.81 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ 3.99

(1) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges and the tax effect of pre-tax excluded items.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023:

Net sales of $1.2 billion up 3% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis.

of $1.2 billion up 3% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis. Gross profit rate of 55.7%, down 260 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by 160 basis points of higher product costs with higher cotton costs and inventory reserves more than offsetting lower freight costs and 100 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates.

of 55.7%, down 260 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by 160 basis points of higher product costs with higher cotton costs and inventory reserves more than offsetting lower freight costs and 100 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, was down slightly as compared to last year, with decreases in marketing and incentive-based compensation, offset by higher inflation and digital and technology investments. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 48.3% from 50.2% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, was down slightly as compared to last year, with decreases in marketing and incentive-based compensation, offset by higher inflation and digital and technology investments. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 48.3% from 50.2% last year. Operating income of $87 million and $92 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to $98 million and $100 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

of $87 million and $92 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to $98 million and $100 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Net income per diluted share of $0.75 and $0.81 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $1.12 and $1.14 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

A summary of results for the full year ended January 28, 2023:

Net sales of $3.7 billion which was approximately flat as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 2% on a constant currency basis.

of $3.7 billion which was approximately flat as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 2% on a constant currency basis. Gross profit rate of 56.9%, down approximately 540 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by 520 basis points of higher freight and raw material costs and 40 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates partially offset by higher average unit retail.

of 56.9%, down approximately 540 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by 520 basis points of higher freight and raw material costs and 40 basis points from the adverse impact of exchange rates partially offset by higher average unit retail. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, was up 2% as compared to last year with increases in inflation, digital investments and higher digital fulfillment expenses, partially offset by decreases in marketing and incentive-based compensation. Operating expense as a percentage of sales increased to 54.5% from 53.3% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, was up 2% as compared to last year with increases in inflation, digital investments and higher digital fulfillment expenses, partially offset by decreases in marketing and incentive-based compensation. Operating expense as a percentage of sales increased to 54.5% from 53.3% last year. Operating income of $93 million and $107 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. This compares to operating income last year of $343 million and $355 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

of $93 million and $107 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. This compares to operating income last year of $343 million and $355 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Net income per diluted share of $0.05 and $0.25 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $4.20 and $4.35 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Net Sales

Net sales by brand and region for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter (in thousands) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change Net sales by brand: Hollister (1) $ 639,376 $ 668,777 (4 )% Abercrombie (2) 560,438 492,576 14 % Total company $ 1,199,814 $ 1,161,353 3 % Net sales by region: (3) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change United States $ 920,533 $ 841,687 9 % EMEA 195,253 226,074 (14 )% APAC 36,400 46,212 (21 )% Other (4) 47,628 47,380 1 % International 279,281 319,666 (13 )% Total company $ 1,199,814 $ 1,161,353 3 %





Full Year (in thousands) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change Net sales by brand: Hollister (1) $ 1,962,885 $ 2,147,979 (9 )% Abercrombie (2) 1,734,866 1,564,789 11 % Total company $ 3,697,751 $ 3,712,768 0 % Net sales by region: (3) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change United States $ 2,758,294 $ 2,652,158 4 % EMEA 665,828 755,072 (12 )% APAC 122,367 171,701 (29 )% Other (4) 151,262 133,837 13 % International 939,457 1,060,610 (11 )% Total company $ 3,697,751 $ 3,712,768 0 %

(1) Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

(2) Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(3) Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(4) Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions, which are derived primarily in Canada.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of January 28, 2023 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $518 million as compared to $823 million last year driven primarily by capital investments and share repurchases.

of $518 million as compared to $823 million last year driven primarily by capital investments and share repurchases. Inventories of $506 million, a decrease of approximately 4% over last year as we fully lapped the late receipts experienced in 2021 due to supply chain delays and significant production delays in Vietnam.

of $506 million, a decrease of approximately 4% over last year as we fully lapped the late receipts experienced in 2021 due to supply chain delays and significant production delays in Vietnam. Long-term gross borrowings under the company's senior secured notes of $300 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum.

under the company's senior secured notes of $300 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum. Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $348 million.

under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $348 million. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $0.9 billion. This compares to liquidity of $1.1 billion as of January 29, 2022.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the full year ended January 28, 2023 are as follows:

Net cash used for operating activities of $2 million.

of $2 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $141 million, reflecting $165 million in capital expenditures of which approximately half was invested in digital and technology and half primarily in stores. This was partially offset by $12 million in proceeds from the withdrawal of rabbi trust assets and $12 million from from proceeds from the sale of property and equipment.

of $141 million, reflecting $165 million in capital expenditures of which approximately half was invested in digital and technology and half primarily in stores. This was partially offset by $12 million in proceeds from the withdrawal of rabbi trust assets and $12 million from from proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. Net cash used for financing activities of $155 million, reflecting $126 million of share repurchases and $8 million purchase of its senior notes.

There were no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. For the full year ended January 28, 2023, the company repurchased approximately 4.8 million shares for approximately $126 million. The company has $232 million remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in November 2021.

For the full year ended January 28, 2023 the company purchased $8 million at a slight discount to par of its senior secured notes on the open market.

Depreciation and amortization was $132 million for fiscal 2022 as compared to $144 million in fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company expects:

Net sales growth in the range of 1 to 3% from $3.7 billion in 2022 with the expectation that Abercrombie will continue to outperform Hollister and the U.S. will continue to outperform International. We expect growth to be weighted to the second half of the year, driven primarily by the inclusion of a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to to add approximately $45 million to total net sales in 2023.

growth in the range of 1 to 3% from $3.7 billion in 2022 with the expectation that Abercrombie will continue to outperform Hollister and the U.S. will continue to outperform International. We expect growth to be weighted to the second half of the year, driven primarily by the inclusion of a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to to add approximately $45 million to total net sales in 2023. Operating margin to be in a range of 4 to 5%, which includes a benefit of around 200 basis points from full year 2022 levels on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, partially offset by modest operating margin deleverage from the combination of inflation and increased operating expense investment for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system.

to be in a range of 4 to 5%, which includes a benefit of around 200 basis points from full year 2022 levels on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, partially offset by modest operating margin deleverage from the combination of inflation and increased operating expense investment for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system. Effective tax rate to be in the mid-40s with continued inability to realize benefits on certain, expected tax losses incurred outside of the U.S.

Capital expenditures of approximately $160 million.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects:

Net sales to be around flat to fiscal first quarter 2022 level of $813 million.

to be around flat to fiscal first quarter 2022 level of $813 million. Operating margin to be in the range of breakeven to 2% compared to (1)% in Q1 2022 period on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, partially offset by modest operating margin deleverage from the combination of inflation and increased operating expense investment for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system.

to be in the range of breakeven to 2% compared to (1)% in Q1 2022 period on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, partially offset by modest operating margin deleverage from the combination of inflation and increased operating expense investment for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system. Effective tax rate expected to be volatile in Q1 on expected low levels of income. We expect to incur tax expense regardless of level of taxable income or loss.

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined "Hollister" refers to the company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands and "Abercrombie" refers to the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28,

2023 % of Net

Sales January 29,

2022 % of Net

Sales Net sales $ 1,199,814 100.0 % $ 1,161,353 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 531,529 44.3 % 484,221 41.7 % Gross profit 668,285 55.7 % 677,132 58.3 % Stores and distribution expense 437,264 36.4 % 435,153 37.5 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 138,084 11.5 % 145,686 12.5 % Asset impairment 4,695 0.4 % 1,901 0.2 % Other operating expense (income), net 1,220 0.1 % (3,741 ) (0.3 )% Operating income 87,022 7.3 % 98,133 8.4 % Interest expense, net 4,113 0.3 % 6,959 0.6 % Income before income taxes 82,909 6.9 % 91,174 7.9 % Income tax expense 42,218 3.5 % 23,348 2.0 % Net income 40,691 3.4 % 67,826 5.8 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,358 0.2 % 2,317 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 38,333 3.2 % $ 65,509 5.6 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 0.78 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 1.12 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 49,216 55,740 Diluted 51,217 58,700







Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28,

2023 % of Net

Sales January 29,

2022 % of Net

Sales Net sales $ 3,697,751 100.0 % $ 3,712,768 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 1,593,213 43.1 % 1,400,773 37.7 % Gross profit 2,104,538 56.9 % 2,311,995 62.3 % Stores and distribution expense 1,482,931 40.1 % 1,428,323 38.5 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 517,602 14.0 % 536,815 14.5 % Asset impairment 14,031 0.4 % 12,100 0.3 % Other operating income, net (2,674 ) (0.1 )% (8,327 ) (0.2 )% Operating income 92,648 2.5 % 343,084 9.2 % Interest expense, net 25,632 0.7 % 34,110 0.9 % Income before income taxes 67,016 1.8 % 308,974 8.3 % Income tax expense 56,631 1.5 % 38,908 1.0 % Net income 10,385 0.3 % 270,066 7.3 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,569 0.2 % 7,056 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 2,816 0.1 % $ 263,010 7.1 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 0.06 $ 4.41 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 4.20 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,307 59,597 Diluted 52,327 62,636





Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation. In light of store closures related to COVID-19, the Company has not disclosed comparable sales for Fiscal 2022.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 4,695 $ 4,695 $ — Operating income 87,022 (4,695 ) 91,717 Income before income taxes 82,909 (4,695 ) 87,604 Income tax expense (3) 42,218 (1,297 ) 43,515 Net income attributable to A&F $ 38,333 $ (3,398 ) $ 41,731 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 0.75 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.81 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 51,217 51,217

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges of $4.7 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 1,901 $ 1,901 $ — Operating income 98,133 (1,901 ) 100,034 Income before income taxes (2) 91,174 (1,901 ) 93,075 Income tax expense (3) 23,348 (373 ) 23,721 Net income attributable to A&F $ 65,509 $ (1,528 ) $ 67,037 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 1.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.14 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 58,700 58,700

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $1.9 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 14,031 $ 14,031 $ — Operating income 92,648 (14,031 ) 106,679 Income before income taxes 67,016 (14,031 ) 81,047 Income tax expense (3) 56,631 (3,802 ) 60,433 Net income attributable to A&F $ 2,816 $ (10,229 ) $ 13,045 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 0.05 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.25 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 52,327 52,327

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges of $14.0 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 12,100 $ 12,100 $ — Operating income 343,084 (12,100 ) 355,184 Income before income taxes 308,974 (12,100 ) 321,074 Income tax expense (3) 38,908 (2,421 ) 41,329 Net income attributable to A&F $ 263,010 $ (9,679 ) $ 272,689 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 4.20 $ (0.15 ) $ 4.35 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 62,636 62,636

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $12.1 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2022 2021 % Change GAAP (1) $ 1,199,814 $ 1,161,353 3% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (23,290 ) 2% Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 1,199,814 $ 1,138,063 5% Gross profit 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 668,285 $ 677,132 (260) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (25,027 ) 100 Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 668,285 $ 652,105 (160) Operating income 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 87,022 $ 98,133 (110) Excluded items (4) (4,695 ) (1,901 ) 10 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 91,717 $ 100,034 (100) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (18,145 ) 140 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 91,717 $ 81,889 40 Net income per share attributable to A&F 2022 2021 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $(0.37) Excluded items, net of tax (4) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 0.81 $ 1.14 $(0.33) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.23 ) 0.23 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 0.81 $ 0.91 $(0.10)

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

(4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $4.7 million and $1.9 million for the current year and prior year, respectively.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2022 2021 % Change GAAP (1) $ 3,697,751 $ 3,712,768 0% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (81,803 ) 2% Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 3,697,751 $ 3,630,965 2% Gross profit 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 2,104,538 $ 2,311,995 (540) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (66,846 ) 50 Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 2,104,538 $ 2,245,149 (490) Operating income 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 92,648 $ 343,084 (670) Excluded items (4) (14,031 ) (12,100 ) 0 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 106,679 $ 355,184 (670) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (30,130 ) 60 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 106,679 $ 325,054 (610) Net income per share attributable to A&F 2022 2021 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 0.05 $ 4.20 $(4.15) Excluded items, net of tax (4) (0.20 ) (0.15 ) (0.05) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 0.25 $ 4.35 $(4.10) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.36 ) 0.36 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 0.25 $ 3.99 $(3.74)

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

(4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $14.0 million and $12.1 million for the current year and prior year, respectively.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Brand and Geography Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change

GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by brand: Hollister (2) $ 639,376 $ 668,777 $ (15,575 ) $ 653,202 (4 )% (2 )% Abercrombie (3) 560,438 492,576 (7,715 ) 484,861 14 % 16 % Total company $ 1,199,814 $ 1,161,353 $ (23,290 ) $ 1,138,063 3 % 5 % 2022 2021 GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change

GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by region: (4) United States $ 920,533 $ 841,687 $ — $ 841,687 9 % 9 % EMEA 195,253 226,074 (15,839 ) 210,235 (14 )% (7 )% APAC 36,400 46,212 (4,600 ) 41,612 (21 )% (13 )% Other (5) 47,628 47,380 (2,851 ) 44,529 1 % 7 % International $ 279,281 $ 319,666 $ (23,290 ) $ 296,376 (13 )% (6 )% Total company $ 1,199,814 $ 1,161,353 $ (23,290 ) $ 1,138,063 3 % 5 %

(1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(2) Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

(3) Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(4) Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(5) Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions, which are derived primarily in Canada.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Brand and Geography Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change

GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by brand: Hollister (2) $ 1,962,885 $ 2,147,979 $ (56,855 ) $ 2,091,124 (9 )% (6 )% Abercrombie (3) 1,734,866 1,564,789 (24,948 ) 1,539,841 11 % 13 % Total company $ 3,697,751 $ 3,712,768 $ (81,803 ) $ 3,630,965 — % 2 % 2022 2021 GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change

GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by region: (4) United States $ 2,758,294 $ 2,652,158 $ — $ 2,652,158 4 % 4 % EMEA 665,828 755,072 (61,083 ) 693,989 (12 )% (4 )% APAC 122,367 171,701 (14,119 ) 157,582 (29 )% (22 )% Other (5) 151,262 133,837 (6,601 ) 127,236 13 % 19 % International $ 939,457 $ 1,060,610 $ (81,803 ) $ 978,807 (11 )% (4 )% Total company $ 3,697,751 $ 3,712,768 $ (81,803 ) $ 3,630,965 — % 2 %

(1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(2) Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

(3) Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(4) Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(5) Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions, which are derived primarily in Canada.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 517,602 $ 823,139 Receivables 104,506 69,102 Inventories 505,621 525,864 Other current assets 100,289 89,654 Total current assets 1,228,018 1,507,759 Property and equipment, net 551,585 508,336 Operating lease right-of-use assets 723,550 698,231 Other assets 209,947 225,165 Total assets $ 2,713,100 $ 2,939,491 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 258,895 $ 374,829 Accrued expenses 413,303 395,815 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 213,979 222,823 Income taxes payable 16,023 21,773 Total current liabilities 902,200 1,015,240 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 713,361 $ 697,264 Long-term borrowings, net 296,852 303,574 Other liabilities 94,118 86,089 Total long-term liabilities 1,104,331 1,086,927 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity 694,841 826,090 Noncontrolling interests 11,728 11,234 Total stockholders’ equity 706,569 837,324 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,713,100 $ 2,939,491







Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Operating activities Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities $ (2,343 ) $ 277,782 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (164,566 ) $ (96,979 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 11,891 — Withdrawal of Rabbi Trust assets 12,000 — Net cash used for investing activities $ (140,675 ) $ (96,979 ) Financing activities Purchase of senior secured notes (7,862 ) (46,969 ) Payment of debt issuance costs and fees (181 ) (2,016 ) Purchases of common stock (125,775 ) (377,290 ) Other financing activities (21,511 ) (20,623 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (155,329 ) $ (446,898 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash $ (8,452 ) $ (23,694 ) Net decrease in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents $ (306,799 ) $ (289,789 ) Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period $ 834,368 $ 1,124,157 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 527,569 $ 834,368







Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store Count Activity

Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total Company (3) United States International United States International United States International Total October 29, 2022 367 156 174 54 541 210 751 New 17 — 8 3 25 3 28 Permanently closed (4 ) (7 ) (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) (11 ) (17 ) January 28, 2023 380 149 180 53 560 202 762 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total Company (3) United States International United States International United States International Total January 29, 2022 351 154 173 51 524 205 729 New 33 5 13 8 46 13 59 Permanently closed (4 ) (10 ) (6 ) (6 ) (10 ) (16 ) (26 ) January 28, 2023 380 149 180 53 560 202 762