Global Bioplastics Market to Surpass Revenue of US$ 14,531.6 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

The bioplastic market is a rapidly growing sector of the global plastics industry. Today, it is majorly derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn, sugarcane, starch, vegetable oil, and animal fats. They are increasingly being used as a substitute for traditional petroleum-based plastics in many industries, such as packaging, automotive, and medical applications. The use of bioplastics is growing due to their biodegradable and compostable properties, as well as their cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

In order to reduce the usage of conventional plastics, there are several initiatives taken by organizations and governments to promote the adoption of bioplastics. For instance, the European Commission has set a target to reduce the total plastic consumption by 20% by 2030, with a focus on promoting the use of bioplastics. Similarly, the ‘Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking’ is a public-private partnership between the European Union (EU) and the European industry, which aims to increase the production of bioplastics and provide economic and environmental benefits.

The increasing demand for ` has also been supported by various technological advancements. For example, the development of novel biorefinery processes has enabled the cost-effective production of bioplastics from renewable resources. Additionally, improvements in the field of additive manufacturing have enabled the production of complex parts and

Global Bioplastic Production was Pegged at 2,377.7 Kilo Tons in 2022 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6%

Global production of bioplastics has been on the rise in recent years, with the latest figures indicating that it was pegged at 2,377.7 Kilo Tons in 2022. This figure is expected to grow at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This growth comes as no surprise, given the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials and the growing concern for environmental sustainability.

The Asia Pacific region is one of the leading bioplastics market, accounting for nearly 51% of the total global production. This is due to the increased awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of bioplastics such as biodegradability and non-toxicity. The region is also witnessing a surge in government initiatives that are promoting the use of bioplastics in order to reduce the environmental footprint of manufacturing processes. Polylactic acid (PLA) is the primary material used for 3D printing, and it has become increasingly popular due to its ability to offer cost-effective and sustainable solutions. The market for “green” polymers is also expected to continue growing rapidly.

North America to Hold Prominent Position in Global Bioplastic Market

The North American region has also seen significant growth in the bioplastic market. As per Astute Analytica, the region is projected to capture more than 16% revenue share of the market. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing government regulations and consumer demand for sustainable materials. However, Asia Pacific is expected to continue holding its dominance throughout the forecast period.

One major driver of growth in the North American bioplastic market is the increasing number of regulations aimed at reducing the use of conventional plastics. Many states and municipalities in the United States have implemented bans or restrictions on single-use plastics, which has led to an increased demand for bioplastics as an alternative. Additionally, many companies in the region are voluntarily switching to bioplastics as part of their sustainability initiatives, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The North American region is also home to a number of bioplastic production facilities, which are helping to drive growth in the industry. For example, NatureWorks, a leading bioplastics manufacturer, is headquartered in the United States and operates a large-scale production facility in Nebraska. The region also has a number of research institutions and universities that are conducting studies aimed at improving the properties and functionality of bioplastics.

Despite the growth of the bioplastic market in North America, there are still challenges to overcome. One major challenge is the higher cost of bioplastics compared to conventional plastics. This can make it difficult for companies to switch to bioplastics, particularly small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, there is a lack of infrastructure for composting and recycling bioplastics in the region, which can limit their widespread adoption.

Consumers and Manufacturers are Shifting from Non-Biodegradable Bioplastic to Biodegradable

Astute Analytica has conducted extensive research on global bioplastics market and it was found that most of the consumers and manufacturers are having a major shift from non-biodegradable plastic to biodegradable materials. In fact, our study suggests that more than 75% revenue of the market is generated through this segment. The key findings of our research indicate that this shift is being driven by a combination of factors, including increased consumer demand for eco-friendly products, growing awareness of the environmental damage caused by non-biodegradable plastic, and cost savings associated with using biodegradable materials.

Biodegradable plastic is often made from renewable resources, such as cornstarch or vegetable oils, making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly than their non-biodegradable counterparts. Moreover, our research suggests that the cost savings associated with using biodegradable materials are also driving the shift towards these materials. Biodegradable materials are often cheaper to manufacture than non-biodegradable plastics, and can be produced in larger volumes, resulting in cost savings. Additionally, biodegradable materials are often lighter and more durable than their non-biodegradable equivalents, reducing shipping and storage costs.

Furthermore, our research on the global bioplastic market indicates that the shift towards biodegradable materials is being supported by government regulations and initiatives. Governments around the world are implementing policies that encourage the use of biodegradable materials, such as plastic bag bans and taxes on non-biodegradable plastic. These policies are not only reducing plastic waste but also promoting the adoption of sustainable practices.

Global Bioplastic Market is Highly Competitive: Top 10 Players Generate Less than 62% Revenue.

The bioplastic industry is a highly competitive market due to the presence of numerous players. Many companies are operating in the Global Bioplastic Market. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip in the stabilized market scenarios. Leading companies expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The cumulative market share of the ten major players is close to 61.9%, hence there is high competition in the market.

Studying the data triangulation of the market shows that the bottom end of the pyramid consists of local manufacturers and small-scale manufacturers; whereas top of the pyramid includes the section of key players that include, Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Galactic, Showa Denko K.K., Teijin Ltd, and among others. These players have diversified product portfolios and offer a wide range of bioplastics products such as polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), and biodegradable plastics.

The key strategies adopted by the major players in the bioplastic market include product launches and expansions. For instance, in November 2020, BASF SE launched its new bio-based plastic material called Trucent ECOSPEED. The company also plans to expand its production capacity of bioplastics in compounds with the construction of a new facility in Pearl River, China. Similarly, in May 2021, Total Corbion PLA announced the expansion of its production site in Thailand by adding a new production line to create PLA compounds and blends. Such expansions are expected to help the major players gain a larger market share in the future.

In addition, some of the major players in the bioplastic market are also focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in February 2021, BASF SE and Novamont S.p.A. signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop advanced bioplastics solutions. Additionally, in March 2021, Futerro collaborated with Cidade Limpa Ambiental to create a range of green and biodegradable products. Through such collaborations and partnerships, the major players in the bioplastic market are looking to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

