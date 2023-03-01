Global Gene Cloning Services Market Report 2022: High-End Investments by Public and Private Players Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Cloning Services Market by Service Type, Gene Type, Application, End-user, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene cloning services market is anticipated to have robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the high-end investments by the public and private players for gene synthesis and cloning services and rapid technological advancements in cloning and sub-cloning services.

Increased penetration of synergistic services in the market and the rise in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are the other two prominent factors that are expected to boost the demand for the global gene cloning services market over the next five years.



Advantages of using Gene Cloning Services Drives the Market Growth



Gene cloning is expected to transform the medical industry and the biological field. The major advantages of using gene cloning services include analyzing the effect of mutation on a particular gene and making proteins with biomedical techniques. Gene cloning is used to develop recombinant versions of the non-functional gene to understand the functioning of the normal gene. Several specialized providers are providing gene cloning services to interested end-users. Generally, the end-users prefer to outsource these applications, which not only saves time and effort but also provides technical expertise and facilities dedicated to different molecular cloning and subcloning procedures.

Gene cloning services have the benefits of fast delivery and several options in select markets and vector types. Researchers and biotechnology companies are expected to benefit from the emergence of gene cloning services as they quickly generate the desired constructs with 100% accuracy, which allows focusing the end-users on other critical steps for research. Therefore, with the rapidly developing biomedical field, the demand for the global gene cloning services market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next five years.



Increased prevalence of Chronic Diseases Favors the Market Growth



There has been a rise in the occurrence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders due to the adoption of unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles among consumers. They are spending less time on physical activities, which is deteriorating their health and giving rise to a number of diseases that can harm their health and sometimes even take the lives of an individual. There has been a constant increase in the demand for the development of effective drugs and disease treatment processes. Cloning can be beneficial in the drug discovery and development process.

They are used to identify specific genetic variations to target different therapeutic compounds. Gene cloning services can also be used for the development of vaccines as they help researchers and pharmaceutical companies to study detail about genes and identify receptor subtypes. Gene cloning is also used for the creation of insulin or human growth hormones. Also, their use in gene therapy to treat or prevent disease by correcting the underlying genetic problem is influencing the market demand. The various applications of gene cloning in the biomedical field are expected to fuel the global gene cloning services market demand over the next five years.



Market Segmentation



Gene Cloning Services Market, by Service Type:

Gene Synthesis Service

Molecular Biology Service

Custom Cloning Service

Others

Gene Cloning Services Market, by Gene Type:

Stranded Gene

Complex Gene

Others

Gene Cloning Services Market, by Application:

Gene Synthesis

Gene Expression

Gene Therapy

Vaccine Research

Others

Gene Cloning Services Market, by End-user:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Gene Cloning Services Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Genscript Biotech Corp

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Cellecta, Inc.

Creative Biogene, Inc.

Biocompare, Inc.

