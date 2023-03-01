ResGreen to Showcase Its Industry-Changing Mobile Robots and Interoperable Software at ProMat 2023

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it will exhibit its industry-changing products at this year’s ProMat 2023, which takes place March 20 -23, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. ResGreen will demonstrate its LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) and BotWay open-architecture software in ProGlove’s booth S4971.



“ProMat is the perfect show to highlight the easy integration and advanced technology of our AMRs, AGVs and software,” said Parsh Patel. “Most AGV and AMR companies provide their own closed operating systems for their vehicles and software. This makes it very difficult to communicate with equipment and vehicles from other manufacturers, as well as outside software. At ResGreen, we use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT communications and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design products that easily connect with other devices, workers and systems.”

BotWay is an interoperable traffic management and monitoring software that controls AGVs AMRs, and industrial automation devices, even those provided by other manufacturers. At ProMat, attendees can see how easy BotWay is to install, integrate and modify.

In addition, ResGreen will show its LilBuddy AMR, which uses natural feature SLAM guidance to move loads up to 220 pounds (100 kg.) without tape, reflectors, or tags for ultimate flexibility With a 17”x17” base, LilBuddy is one of the smallest AMRs in the industry. The vehicle’s size and ability to rotate 360 degrees make it ideal for congested environments with narrow aisles.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5739da79-e961-4de3-b27c-f351a96d0cc8