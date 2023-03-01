China Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2022-2025 with Focus on LED Lighting Trends and Forecasts with an Overview on Main Suppliers of LED Chips and LED Drivers

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Lighting Fixtures market in China' report offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2016-2021 and forecasts up to 2025.

From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

A focus on LED Lighting trend and forecast with an overview on main suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers, as well as an overview on smart/connected lighting and other new technologies available in the market are also included.

A financial analysis, on a sample of selected number of companies operating in the market, includes profitability ratios and financial structure indicators.

International Trade

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2016-2021.

Supply Structure



The lighting fixtures market is divided in four main segments:

Residential-consumer

Commercial-architectural

Industrial

Outdoor

Distribution Channels

The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract/Builders

Lighting Specialists

Wholesalers

Lifestyle stores (Furniture stores/chains and department Stores)

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of leading e-commerce players, architectural offices and lighting designers operating in China is also included.

Competitive System

Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

An address list of more than 200 lighting fixtures manufacturer active in China is included.

Key Topics Covered:

Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

Basic Data, activity trend and forecasts

Total lighting market by technology: lighting fixtures and lamps (LED lamps and conventional lamps); Lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade: total and by market segment (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting). Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2016-2021, forecasts 2022-2025

International Trade

Exports and imports of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps) by country and geographical area of destination/origin. Data 2016-2021.

Supply structure

Focus on LED lighting: 2015-2021 estimated data and 2022-2025 forecasts

Main Suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers

Connected lighting and human-centric lighting

Key financial data for a sample of companies

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type and application.

Distribution

Analysis of the distribution system broken down by channel (Direct sales/contract, Lighting specialist retailers, Lifestyle, Wholesalers, DIY, E-commerce). Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China.

Lighting fixtures reference prices in China, by product

Competitive system

Lighting sales and market shares for a sample of leading Chinese and international companies: Total lighting, lighting fixtures and lamps.

Companies' ranking by market segments (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting) and applications

Lighting fixtures export sales and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies (Asia and Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa)

Demand drivers

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. Construction sector and real estate

Appendix: list of mentioned companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acme

Aoto

BMTC

Bright

CH Lighting

Chenfeng

DP Led

Eaglerise

Eglo

FarEast

FSL

Exc-Led

GY Led

Glamox

Greeble

Hem Lighting

HiGreen Lighting

Honglitronic

Honyar

Huayi

Huati

IGuzzini

Ikea

Illusion Led

Inesa Feilo

Jiawei

Klite

Kennede

L&S

Ledman

Longt Lighting

Luminus

Meka Electric

MLS

MTC

NVC

Ocean's King

Opple

PAK Lighting

Red100

San'an

Signify

Sosen

Tospo

Unilumin

Violet

W2 Architects

Xindeco

Yajiang Photoelectric

Yankon

Warom

WooJong

Zhongfa Lamps

Zumtobel

