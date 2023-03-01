Small Pharma to Present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

LONDON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will participate in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place on March 6 - 8, 2023 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.



Small Pharma will also host a cocktail reception with guest speaker Jerry Rosenbaum, MD, Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics.

Details of the Company’s presentation and cocktail reception are as follows:

Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time: 10.30 a.m. EST

Webcast: To join virtually, register here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact eric@lifesciadvisors.com .

Cocktail Reception (3-minute walk from conference venue)

Location: Porto, Ring Rd, Boston, MA 02199

Guest Speaker: Jerry Rosenbaum, MD, Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time: 5:00-7:00 p.m. EST

RSVP: jenny.maguire@smallpharma.com

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for Major Depressive Disorder. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:

Jaber Mohamed

MHP Communications

Email: smallpharma@mhpc.com

Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The MHRA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



