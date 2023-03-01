Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition of Patrick Yue, MD, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Innovative Medicines

BOSTON and LONDON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced the appointment of Patrick Yue, MD, to Centessa’s management team as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Innovative Medicines.



“This is an exciting time for Centessa as we are focused on the next set of clinical milestones, including executing the pivotal program for our lead product candidate, SerpinPC for hemophilia, initiating the Phase 1/2a clinical studies for LB101, our first LockBody® candidate for solid tumors, and progressing MGX292 for PAH and our orexin agonist for narcolepsy,” said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “Patrick is a physician-scientist who brings extensive clinical development experience to this newly created position at Centessa. He will complement the outstanding team we already have in place as we continue to advance a pipeline of medicines with the potential to improve the lives of patients with unmet medical needs.”

“I am thrilled to join Centessa and lead clinical development for innovative medicines alongside a team of extraordinary drug developers,” said Dr. Yue. “I look forward to contributing as the Company advances SerpinPC into late-stage clinical development and progresses a compelling pipeline for the benefit of patients.”

In this newly created role, Dr. Yue will primarily focus on select pipeline programs, including SerpinPC, MGX292 and orexin agonists.

Prior to joining Centessa, Dr. Yue was Vice President of Clinical Science at Global Blood Therapeutics, where he oversaw four development programs, including voxelotor (Oxbryta) a treatment for sickle cell disease. Dr. Yue has spent 12 years in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry, taking on roles of increasing responsibility at Gilead, Portola, Alexion and Pfizer. Prior to joining the industry, Dr. Yue completed his medical internship and residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and received specialty training in cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Yue holds a BS in Biology and Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and an MD from the Washington University School of Medicine.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit http://www.centessa.com/, which does not form part of this release.

