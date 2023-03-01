Fobi Appoints Colby McKenzie as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Company’s Growth in Next Chapter of Revenue Generation

VANCOUVER, BC, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colby McKenzie as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The new addition will further accelerate the company’s growth and help realize the expected earnings potential.



McKenzie is a skilled senior executive with a proven track record of accelerating business growth and development. Most recently, he was the co-founder of venture-backed startup Enlighten, a leading canntech company for both retail and adtech solutions that served over 1,500 clients. In 2022, Enlighten made a successful exit to Weedmaps where he played an instrumental role as Vice President and GM to launch and scale Weedmaps’ off-platform advertising solutions.

He also brings expertise in corporate development and inorganic growth and will focus on advancing Fobi’s M&A, strategic licensing and joint venture initiatives this year. Prior to his career as an operator, McKenzie worked as an M&A attorney at Weil, Gotshal, and Manges LLP before launching his own venture-focused private equity fund, McKenzie Ventures. There, he worked closely with companies in a wide array of industries including digital media, adtech, mobile apps, IoT, health and wellness, cannabis, food/service, financial services, and commercial real estate to fund and scale their creative expansion strategies. With an extensive background in helping companies drive growth and increase revenue, McKenzie brings diverse experience and expertise that will help support Fobi in its next chapter of revenue generation.

Colby McKenzie, CRO of Fobi, states: “As someone who has made a career trying to stay ahead of the curve in emerging industries and emerging technologies, I was immediately drawn to the Fobi story. I think the technologies that Rob and his team have built are the perfect solutions for a society that is now mobile-first. I look forward to finding ways to help monetize these forward-thinking products.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “Colby’s experience driving growth and revenue at emerging companies in tech and several other industries makes him the perfect fit for the CRO role. As we focus on scaling our platforms and applications, Colby is another strategic addition to our senior management team and will be a key piece to enhancing Fobi’s revenue growth.”

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

