NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative oral therapies for major cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:50 p.m. ET. In addition, he will participate in a panel discussion, titled “Cardiovascular Therapies” on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of Wednesday’s presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently successful or well tolerated. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) patients. Results from NewAmsterdam’s ROSE Phase 2b trial (presented at AHA Scientific Sessions in 2021) included observations that patients receiving obicetrapib 10 mg experienced a median reduction in LDL-C of 51% versus baseline in patients on high-intensity statin therapy (vs. a 7% reduction in the placebo arm). In addition, topline results from NewAmsterdam’s ROSE2 trial evaluating the combination of 10 mg obicetrapib and 10 mg ezetimibe demonstrated a median reduction in LDL-C levels of 59% versus baseline in patients on high-intensity statin therapy (vs. a 6% reduction in the placebo arm). Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam recently completed a business combination with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (“FLAC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners. Proceeds from this transaction were approximately $328 million, prior to deducting transaction expenses. In June 2022, NewAmsterdam entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for the commercialization of obicetrapib in Europe, while retaining all rights to commercialize obicetrapib, if approved, in the rest of the world, as well as rights to develop certain forms of obicetrapib for other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: www.newamsterdampharma.com.

