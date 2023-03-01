Sostravel.com Follows Strong 2022 with Business Plan Detailing Private Label Strategy

ROME, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sostravel.com S.p.A., a digital travel company operating the sostravel and flio apps, www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com platforms, develops proprietary digital travel solutions, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage protection and recovery and Dr. Travel, a telehealth service designed for travelers.



The company announced a positive 2022 EBITDA margin, reporting 47% revenue growth. Based on these positive results, the company unveiled its business plan, detailing the strategy behind the doubling of revenue and the 173x EBITDA growth expected by 2027:

High-margin, private-label digital travel offerings to Sardinia, the Red Sea and Kenya will be sold via sostravel.com, amareitalia.com and major third-party booking platforms.

will be sold via sostravel.com, amareitalia.com and major third-party booking platforms. Expanding the “Secret Village” offering in Sardinia , which proved popular with travelers.

, which proved popular with travelers. Growth of its Lost Luggage Concierge services aimed at the protection and recovery of air passengers’ luggage.

services aimed at the protection and recovery of air passengers’ luggage. Launch of a traveler-centered Telehealth solution called Dr. Travel, provided in a video call via its Sostravel.com app.

Edoardo Zarghetta, IR advisor at Sostravel.com said, “We think that finding such a growth opportunity with financial break-even, positive net financial position and cashflow is uncommon.”

Zarghetta added: “Sostravel.com offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to global travel and digital travel services growth. Our robust financial profile with a strong track record of profitability and operating cash flow generation, combined with flexible cost structure, commitment to preserving cash and balancing cost controls with investments is already catching investors’ attention.”

About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital travel company listed on Euronext Growth Milan (BIT:SOS), and OTCQB New York (OTCQB:SOSAF), operating the sostravel, flio apps, www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com platforms. It offers booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car rental, experiences, and insurance services. The company operates a network of private label digital-travel solutions, the Lost Luggage Concierge proprietary service, and is expanding into telehealth services designed for travelers. Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable.

