Infinera Launches Its Next-generation 1.2 Tb/s ICE7 Optical Engine and Expansion of Its Industry-leading GX Compact Modular Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) unveiled today the evolution of its industry-leading GX Series Compact Modular Platform solution with new innovations including its next-generation high-performance 1.2 Tb/s optical engine ICE7 and a revolutionary multi-haul optical line system. This latest set of enhancements highlights the power and flexibility of the GX platform, providing network operators with a seamless and future-proof end-to-end networking solution. Reducing cost per bit by as much as 30% and power per bit by as much as 60%, the GX platform and ICE7 optical engine will enable network operators to cost-effectively meet rapidly growing bandwidth demands and provide differentiating services to their customers.



With support for multi-haul line system functionality, multiple generations of high-speed transponders, and a variety of traffic grooming sleds on a single platform combined with native open APIs and streaming telemetry capabilities, the GX platform is the industry’s most versatile open compact modular platform. Providing network operators with a unified end-to-end networking solution capable of breaking down the barriers between metro, regional, and long-haul as well as seamlessly supporting integrated, alien, and IPoDWDM optical signals, the GX platform streamlines network operations, reducing operating expenses and driving down capital expenses by simplifying the introduction of new technologies.

Infinera’s Seventh-generation 1.2 Tb/s ICE7 Optical Solution

Building on its history of groundbreaking innovation in high-speed coherent optical networking solutions, Infinera introduces its latest-generation optical engine, the 1.2 Tb/s ICE7. This solution leverages the power of Infinera’s vertically integrated ICTR140 TROSA and a custom-designed digital signal processor (DSP) optimized for high-baud rate transmission. Supported in existing GX platforms with availability beginning in 1H24, Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine provides the following benefits:

Drive down cost, space, and power per bit – reduces cost per bit by up to 30% and power/space per bit by up to 60% with the industry’s highest-performing optical engine, supporting symbol rates of up to 148 Gbaud.

– reduces cost per bit by up to 30% and power/space per bit by up to 60% with the industry’s highest-performing optical engine, supporting symbol rates of up to 148 Gbaud. Deliver 800G nearly everywhere – enables 800G-based transmission up to 3,000 km, more than three times the reach of currently available technology and covering more than 85% of network links.

– enables 800G-based transmission up to 3,000 km, more than three times the reach of currently available technology and covering more than 85% of network links. Deploy over almost any network – supports a broad range of programmable options and open APIs, enabling effective operation over virtually any existing optical line system.



Infinera’s Next-generation Multi-haul Optical Line System

Also introduced today are evolutions to the GX platform’s optical line system capabilities integrating a broader set of open multi-haul line system functionality. These capabilities include:

Super C- and Super L-band support driving single-fiber useable spectrum to 12 THz, resulting in 25% more capacity per fiber than C+L-band implementations. In conjunction with Infinera’s ICE7 1.2 Tb/s optical engine, the GX multi-haul optical line system provides nearly 100 Tb/s on a single fiber pair.

driving single-fiber useable spectrum to 12 THz, resulting in 25% more capacity per fiber than C+L-band implementations. In conjunction with Infinera’s ICE7 1.2 Tb/s optical engine, the GX multi-haul optical line system provides nearly 100 Tb/s on a single fiber pair. Multi-haul link control breaks down the barriers between metro, regional, long-haul, and subsea networks, enabling seamless end-to-end network operation.

breaks down the barriers between metro, regional, long-haul, and subsea networks, enabling seamless end-to-end network operation. Support for FOADM up to 32-degree ROADM functionality with integrated Raman amplification.

with integrated Raman amplification. Multiple scalable add/drop options, from fixed to colorless-directionless-contentionless.

Infinera’s Expanded GX Portfolio

Also announced today is an expansion to the GX portfolio that include additional chassis options and interface modules to support a wider range of network applications.

New chassis options include versions with greater slot capacity, as well as 300-mm options to facilitate deployment in a wider range of network scenarios. The expanded line of chassis includes shelves that can be flexibly combined in a single network element to create scalable solutions that increase operational efficiency and reduce installation complexity.

include versions with greater slot capacity, as well as 300-mm options to facilitate deployment in a wider range of network scenarios. The expanded line of chassis includes shelves that can be flexibly combined in a single network element to create scalable solutions that increase operational efficiency and reduce installation complexity. New traffic management capabilities including a powerful sled-based 2.4 Tb/s OTN switching solution. Featuring support for multiple pluggable 400G coherent interfaces and OTN switching across sled pairs, the solution provides efficient, compact, scalable grooming with hardware redundancy.

“Infinera continues to be at the forefront of the industry’s most innovative optical networking solutions. Infinera’s ICE7 and the pioneering innovations of the GX Series will continue to provide network operators with flexible, scalable solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing networks in a cost-effective way while providing them with the benefits of industry-leading technology,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager, Optical Systems & Network Solutions Group at Infinera. “The enhancements to Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series will enable network operators to quickly scale to meet demand and increase the value of their networks for years.”

Infinera will showcase its latest technology and solutions at the OFC Conference in San Diego, California.

