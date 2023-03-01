electroCore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 8

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the financial results and answer questions.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 4:30 PM EST
Domestic: 877-269-7756
International: 201-689-7817
Conference ID: 13736452
Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.
Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
ecor@cg.capital
