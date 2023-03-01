Foot Cushions Market Size To Hit US$1.72 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new study by Persistence Market Research, the global Foot Cushions Market was valued at US$ 1.26 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2032. Sales of foot cushions are expected to reach US$ 2.27 billion by the end of 2032.



A plantar foot ulcer can occur for a variety of reasons, including diabetes, trauma, and inadequate blood flow to the foot. Diabetes complications, including leg and foot ulcers, can result from delaying treatment.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released in November 2021, diabetes contributed to 8.5% of fatalities among those over 18 in the world in 2014. Moreover, diabetes contributed to 1.5 million fatalities in 2019. According to the same source, 422 million people globally are suffering from diabetes.

Foot ulcers are a common complication of diabetes due to factors such as decreased joint mobility, peripheral neuropathy, foot deformities, and peripheral vascular disease. Over the course of their lifetime, approximately 34% of diabetics will be affected by foot ulcers. Diabetes is also the leading cause of non-traumatic lower limb amputation, which can lead to infection and further amputation.

Higher BMI and foot deformities such as hammertoes and hallux valgus are also risk factors. The main risk factor for the development of plantar foot ulcers is diabetic peripheral neuropathy, which affects more than 30% of diabetics and increases in probability with age. Reducing plantar pressure is key to promoting wound healing and preventing ulcer recurrence, with insoles and foot cushions being a popular treatment for unloading these stresses.

These factors have contributed to the growing demand for foot cushions worldwide, leading key market players to focus on divestitures and mergers to enhance efficiency.

For instance:

In November 2019, Bayer announced the sale of one of the leading brands of foot cushions--Dr. Scholl’s--to Yellow Wood Partners.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Cloth/leather foot cushions occupied a leading market share of 40.3% in 2021 due to their advantages such as affordability and simplicity.

The medical application segment accounted for a market share of 52.1% in 2021.

Pharmacies accounted for 42.3% share of the global market in 2021 based on distribution channel.

North America accounted for a market share of 28.1% in 2021.

“The foot cushions market is anticipated to exhibit steady growth owing to the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, plantar fasciitis, and flattened metatarsal arch, and an increase in sports-related injuries,” according to Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Dr Scholl’s

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Acor Orthopedic

Amfit Inc.

Salts Techstep

Bauerfeind AG

Arden Orthotics Ltd. And others

Market players such as Medline Industries Inc. and Elkem are focusing on product development technologies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and meet the growing demand for foot cushions.

In July 2022, Antonia Saint NY introduced the SoftSurround System patent, which aims to enhance both the comfort and style of shoes. The patent involves a side cushioning strip that helps keep the feet in place.

Bauerfeind, one of the prominent manufacturers of orthotic insoles and cushions, entered into a distribution partnership with AliMed Inc., a leading healthcare product manufacturer and distributor, in March 2018.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the foot cushions market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

The research study is based on material (polyurethane, polypropylene, gel, cloth/ /leather), application (medical, sports & athletics, personal), and distribution channel (pharmacies, e-Commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets), across seven key regions of the world.

