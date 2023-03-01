In Situ Hybridization ISH Market is Expected to Hit USD 2.42 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022-2028; Major Advancements in Molecular Biology and Genomics to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America has been identified as a significant growth contributor to the in situ hybridization ISH market . This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing need for rapid diagnostic techniques, which has led to the increased adoption of ISH in the region. In addition, there has been a growing demand for molecular diagnostic tools in recent years, which is expected to further the adoption of ISH technology in the coming years. One prominent factor driving the ISH market's growth is the increasing number of cancer cases. This can be largely attributed to unhealthy lifestyles, including smoking and eating habits. As a result, there is an emerging requirement for effective diagnostic techniques that can accurately detect cancer at an early stage.

The global prevalence of seasonal influenza is a cause for concern, with an estimated 1.2 billion people being infected yearly, as reported by SkyQuest. This staggering number highlights the need for effective diagnostic tools and treatment options to combat the disease. One such diagnostic tool is in situ hybridization (ISH), which allows for detecting and visualizing specific genetic material within cells or tissues.

In-situ hybridization is a powerful technique used in molecular biology to detect and localize specific nucleic acid sequences within cells and tissues. The process involves using a labeled probe complementary to the target RNA, DNA, or modified nucleic acid sequence. This labeled probe allows researchers to visualize the precise location of the nucleic acid sequence within a small cross-section of tissue or an entire tissue sample.

Instruments Segment to Register Higher Growth Rate Thanks to Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders

According to market research, the in situ hybridization ISH market is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years. One of the major contributors to this growth is the instruments segment, which accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue, as the segment is predicted to exhibit a high CAGR by 2028. The rising demand for instruments in the ISH market can be attributed to the growing networks of diagnostic and research laboratories. In addition, another factor contributing to the market's growth is the increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by players in the industry to diversify their product offerings.

North America is projected to dominate the in situ hybridization ISH market share between 2022 and 2028. The region's growth is attributed to the presence of numerous market players and the government's support for research initiatives. According to a recent study by SkyQuest, Down syndrome is a relatively common genetic disorder, with an estimated incidence rate of 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births annually. This means that each year, approximately 3,200 to 4,800 children are born with this condition. The high prevalence of Down syndrome indicates a significant market potential for technologies like in situ hybridization (ISH), which are used for genetic testing and analysis.

Cancer Segment to Exhibit Strongest Growth owing to Rising Use of ISH as a Valuable Tool for the Diagnosis and Research on Cancer

According to the latest market research, the cancer segment is expected to continue dominating the in situ hybridization ISH market from 2022 to 2028 after holding the largest share in 2021. Such strong growth can be attributed to the rising incidence rate of cancer cases worldwide. In addition, with the increasing number of cancer patients, there is high demand for advanced in situ hybridization techniques to provide quick and accurate diagnoses. In situ hybridization is a valuable technique that enables the visualization and analysis of specific nucleic acid sequences in cells and tissues.

According to market research, the in situ hybridization ISH market is poised for rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. This is largely due to the increasing involvement of local authorities in research and development efforts, which is expected to be a key driver of market expansion. In particular, China and India, which boast two of the fastest-growing economies in the region, are likely to see significant growth in this sector. In addition, the continuous prevalence of chronic diseases and other health conditions also creates a greater need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, driving demand for technologies like situ hybridization ISH.

The in situ hybridization ISH market has become increasingly competitive and ever-changing, with many companies competing for market share. A report recently published by SkyQuest, a reputable market research firm, provides a comprehensive industry analysis, offering valuable insights into the top players and their strategies. This report also delves into the industry's latest trends and emerging opportunities, allowing investors and businesses to remain updated.

Key Developments in In Situ Hybridization ISH Market

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of Trodelvy® in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) breast cancer. This approval is for patients who have already received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

Bio-Techne Corporation has recently announced the expansion of its Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) portfolio with the launch of the RNAscope Plus smRNA-RNA detection assay. This new technology allows for the simultaneous fluorescent detection of a small regulatory RNA with up to three target RNAs or RNA biomarkers within the same tissue section. In addition, the assay can accurately detect single-cell and subcellular resolution, making it a powerful tool for researchers.

The European Union (EU) has approved Enhertu, a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, as monotherapy for treating adult patients with metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer. This approval is specifically for patients who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy. The approval of Enhertu in the EU provides a new treatment option for these patients, who previously had limited options for their disease.

