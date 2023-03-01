Paper Dyes Market to Hit USD 1.47 billion, Witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Paper Dyes Market.

The global Paper Dyes market size is USD 1.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 1.47 billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20%.

Paper dyes are natural dyes used to change or add the color of paper. Paper dyes are colored matter soluble in the medium of application. They are sometimes added to a solution during the process of application. Color is added to the paper through a process known as specific light absorption. Paper dyes are classified as natural- based or synthetic on the raw material used in their production. The changing lifestyle of people and the rising demand for consumer products such as wipes, toilet papers, towels, and others are likely to boost the sales growth of the global paper dyes market during the forecast period set between 2023 and 2029.

Recent Developments

January 2022: Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduced the EcoJetTM Transfer S Series for applications requiring digital transfer printing. The new product line includes high-quality transfer papers that have superior printing and transfer resolution, rapid ink drying, and high ink acceptance, making them ideal for hard surface image transfer.

The paper dyes market will be 43% dominated by the Asia Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific area has been in the forefront of environmental criticism for its usage of single-use plastics. The number of single-use plastics thrown in the Pacific Ocean has resulted in a floating expanse of trash the size of France in the East Pacific Ocean. Aside from that, nations such as India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have had hygiene issues owing to disease-carrying mosquitos reproducing in water choked by plastics in drainage systems.

The growing packaging industry is one of the main factors pushing the paper dyes market.

One of the primary driving reasons for the paper dyes market is the increasing packaging market According to Invest India, the worldwide packaging industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.8 percent, reaching a staggering USD$ 1.05 trillion in 2024, shattering the trillion-dollar milestone. The packaging paper and cardboard segment is expected to account for 35.7 percent of this total.

Growth Drivers

The market for paper dyes is expected to expand primarily due to the rising demand for cardboard from various sectors for packing reasons. In addition, the booming e-commerce sector and meal delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato, and others will support the expansion of this market during the forecast time. On the other hand, the market may face challenges in the future years due to the pace of automation and the increased application of strict environmental laws. However, it is anticipated that in the near future, the rising demand for paper dye in writing, printing for periodicals, and newspapers will further contribute to boosting the market's sales forecasts.

Dyes are subject to strict laws that limit their Growth

The different strict rules that tightly govern the manufacturing and trading of dyes in the worldwide market are a major issue for the Paper Dyes Market. For example, REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) is a European Union (EU) legislation that governs the manufacture and use of chemical compounds. To be manufactured and supplied in Europe, dyes, particularly azo dyes, must be free of carcinogenic, mutagenic, or poisonous components and must not be dangerous to the environment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2029 USD 1.47 billion by 2029 CAGR 4.20% (2023–2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Historical Data 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing packaging market is one of the key driving factors for the Paper Dyes Market. The rising demand for paper dye in writing & printing

Paper Dyes Market - Competitive Landscape

The nature of competition for this market is highly fragmented because of the presence of multiple vendors. Leading players of the paper dyes market are engaging in joint ventures and merger strategies to gain an upper hand in the overall market competition. Others are investing in introduction of innovative products to attract more revenues to the market. The key objective is to ensure a significant position in the market competition and earn handsome revenues for the overall market.

The Key Players in Paper Dyes Market are

BASF

Archroma

dystar

Atul Ltd

Synthesia

KEMIRA OYJ

Axyntis Group

Vipul Organics

Keystone Aniline

Standard Colors

Key Market Segments: Paper Dyes Market

Paper Dyes Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions), (Kilotons)

Sulphur Dyes

Direct Dyes

Basic Dyes

Acid Dyes

Paper Dyes Market by Form, 2020-2029, (USD Millions), (Kilotons)

Powder

Liquid

Paper Dyes Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Millions), (Kilotons)

Packaging & Board

Coated Paper

Writing & Printing

Tissues

Decorative Laminated Paper

Factor’s Contributing to the Expansion of the Paper Dye Market

Makers will keep concentrating on Paper & Paper Dye Product Innovation.

The manufacturing of paper and paper dye goods is now being done using new, innovative methods, thanks to recent advancements in the paper and pulp business. Key participants are utilising novel technologies to enhance the product's usefulness.

Manufacturers are simultaneously focusing on substitute paper sources that would reduce pollution. Additionally, producers are concentrating on creating natural organic dyes that will eventually fuel the demand for paper colours during the projection period.

Along with the packing business, hoarding is one of the main users of paper dye, specifically pamphlets used in the advertising sector. Additionally, for the paper & pulp business to thrive during the projection era, reusable papers with organic colouring are a necessity.

Expanding Food Chain Services to Boost Demand for Paper Dyes

Fast food businesses are continuing to grow overseas thanks to the lax economy, which has sparked fierce rivalry among them. This internationalisation of food chain services has affected food packing, including the use of paper dyes for attractive packaging.

Changing lifestyles and rising incomes are primarily responsible for the increase in spending. At the same time, with the increase in demand for convenient food, the packaging needs to be flexible and handy for customers.

This in turn raises the demand for paper to package goods. Growing food service businesses are important areas, including KFC, MC Donald, Starbucks, and many others.

Habitat Damage Resulting from Deforestation to Suppress Market Usage of Paper Dye

The pulp and paper business are one of the biggest and fastest-growing worldwide industries that has an impact on global ecosystems. We engage with wood-made goods every day, whether they are paper cartons, trays, or tissue, even in today's computerised world. This industry almost accounts for 38.0% of all commercial timber consumption.

According to World Wildlife Fund, the U.S. is one of the largest consumers of paper. The paper industry, which is run by practicing deforestation, has distasting effects on most of the green lands and various species. 14.0% of deforestation is done just to satisfy paper needs and obsessions. Thus, to limit the rate of deforestation, less use of paper is being promoted by the government, therefore hampering the overall market demand.

