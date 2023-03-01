UPDATE -- The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation to launch a digital exhibition of children’s pandemic stories

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation is launching an online public gallery featuring stories and art by children from across Canada about their pandemic experiences. Retired astronaut and children’s author, Col. Chris Hadfield will share his love of reading and thoughts on its impact with Scarborough families and invited guests at the launch of Lost & Found: pandemic stories of discovery as told by kids in Canada.

Toronto event details

WhatNational launch of the Lost & Found digital exhibition
DateTuesday, March 7, 2023
Time2:00 to 3:30 pm ET
LocationMalvern Family Resource Centre, Scarborough, ON
90 Littles Rd, Scarborough, ON M1B 5E2
Available for
comment
  • Chris Hadfield, O.C., O.ONT., M.S.C., C.D., Colonel, Astronaut (retired) and member of the board of directors of Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation
  • Ariel Siller, Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer
  • Anusha Narendran, Children’s Program and Services Manager, Malvern Family Resource Centre

The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation, in partnership with child-serving organizations across the country are hosting in-person launch events throughout the month of March in Vancouver (March 9), Whitehorse (March 17), Quebec (March 18) and Halifax (March 29).

For more information, to request an embargoed media kit or to arrange an interview please contact:

Angela Pinzon
Pilot PMR
angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com
647-295-0517

Wendy Vincent
Konvo Media
wendy@konvomedia.com
416.722.0608

Omar Siddiqui
Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation
lostandfound@childrensliteracy.ca
647.493.5013


