Incorrect reporting of intrinsic value

Lysaker, 01 March 2023

Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide correct fund prices. The issue was resolved shortly after 11 a.m.

The reason for the error was a technical issue.

Please see an overview of incorrect intrinsic values below.

Symbol Fund Name Time Price Date Reported IV Correct IV Deviation SKIGLO SKAGEN Global A 09:05 01.03.2023 1 939,21 1 980,24 -2,07 % SKIGLO SKAGEN Global A 09:35 01.03.2023 1 937,17 1 978,16 -2,07 % SKIGLO SKAGEN Global A 10:05 01.03.2023 1 940,95 1 982,02 -2,07 % SKIGLO SKAGEN Global A 10:35 01.03.2023 1 940,33 1 981,38 -2,07 % Symbol Fund Name Time Price Date Reported IV Correct IV Deviation SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 09:35 01.03.2023 130,81 134,07 -2,43 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 10:05 01.03.2023 130,74 134,00 -2,43 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 10:35 01.03.2023 130,82 134,08 -2,43 % Symbol Fund Name Time Price Date Reported IV Correct IV Deviation SKIKON SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A 09:35 01.03.2023 658,06 692,72 -5,00 % SKIKON SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A 10:05 01.03.2023 658,32 693,00 -5,00 % SKIKON SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A 10:35 01.03.2023 658,52 693,21 -5,00 % Symbol Fund Name Time Price Date Reported IV Correct IV Deviation SKIVEK SKAGEN Vekst A 09:05 01.03.2023 2 697,01 2 726,18 -1,07 % SKIVEK SKAGEN Vekst A 09:35 01.03.2023 2 698,16 2 727,35 -1,07 % SKIVEK SKAGEN Vekst A 10:05 01.03.2023 2 699,51 2 728,71 -1,07 % SKIVEK SKAGEN Vekst A 10:35 01.03.2023 2 698,66 2 727,85 -1,07 %





For spørgsmål kan SKAGEN kontaktes på 7010 4001 eller kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk



Venlig hilsen

SKAGEN AS

Søren Risager Rasmussen Christian Sigersted Larsen