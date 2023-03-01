St Kitts and Nevis Receives Support in Plan to Launch Education for Sustainable Development

Basseterre, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Education in St Kitts and Nevis will receive a grant of US$90 000,00, from the Japanese Fund-in-Trust to equip them to develop an Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) framework for the country’s education sector.

UNESCO identified the Cape Verde Islands and St Kitts and Nevis to receive technical assistance in the context of ESD for 2030. Both countries that are Small Island Developing States (SIDS) were recognised as probable success in efforts to integrate education for sustainable development.

In 2022, the Senior Assistant Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, submitted the St Kitts and Nevis’ ESD plan that included the 2023-2024 feasibility of delivery timeframe and anticipated outcomes in the country. UNESCO together with Japan-fund-in-trust considered to provide technical assistance to Lesser Developed Countries (LDCs) and SIDS to deploy the ESD project.

The ESD project will consist of policy development and related training policymakers; pilot school-level projects; educator training; support for youth-driven project-based learning; and local community-level activity including various stakeholders.

On 23 February 2023, St Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, H.E. David P. Doyle, met with the Japan Ambassador for UNESCO, His Excellency Atsuyuki Oike, and his Deputy Permanent Delegate and Minister, Ms. Hirayama Naoko, to extend their appreciation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Henley.

“The Japan-fund-in-trust is very welcome and will significantly scale up St Kitts and Nevis’ institutional capacity in developing an ESD plan applicable across all sectors of the Federation’s education and training framework.” Ambassador Doyle said.

Ambassador Oike added that, “The Government of Japan is proud to be associated with supporting this ESD initiative in St Kitts and Nevis, which marks a tangible example of my government’s ESD technical assistance programme targeting LDCs and SIDS.”

The current total contributed funds for the ESD project that will bring the two UNESCO fund-granted initiatives into the country, has reached a total of US$136 000,00, with the aim to strengthen the national educational policy framework. UNESCOs education projects are active in parallel with each other across the country, under the guidance of the country’s Ministry of Education and the St Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO for the 2022-2023 period.

“We are thankful for the ongoing support and technical assistance of UNESCO in bolstering our national efforts to advance ESD for 2023. With the additional aid of Japan-fund-in-trust, we are further heartened and empowered to carry out a programme of work that will result in the development of national ESD policy framework and action plan.” Emphasised Dr. Tricia Esdaille.

Dr. Tricia Esdaille had also stated that the ESD targets need to remain clear and the outcomes for the country that communicate education as the Federation’s forefront for sustainability.

