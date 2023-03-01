Stifel Closes Acquisition of Torreya Partners

ST. LOUIS, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Torreya Partners LLC (“Torreya”), further solidifying its position as a top global healthcare franchise. The Stifel Global Healthcare Group, resulting from the combination, will operate with investment banking professionals serving clients throughout North America, Europe, and Asia in a sector that demands cross-border capabilities and international reach.



“Today marks another milestone for Stifel as we build on our leadership position across healthcare,” said Brad Raymond, Stifel Global Head of Investment Banking. “Torreya has built an outstanding reputation in the marketplace and demonstrated a keen ability to innovatively structure transactions to drive successful outcomes for clients, even in the most complex situations. I am thrilled to welcome the Torreya team to Stifel.”

Founded in 2007, Torreya brings to Stifel a deep specialization within life sciences, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. In addition to its core M&A business, Torreya also bolsters the Stifel platform through significant advisory expertise across divestitures and joint ventures, royalty monetization, licensing agreements, and private capital raising.

“We are excited to join the Stifel platform,” added Tim Opler, Torreya Managing Director and Co-Founder. “Together, we are better equipped to advise clients across their full lifecycle and entire spectrum of advisory needs.”

Led by Co-Heads Mark Dempster and Declan Quirke, the Stifel Healthcare Investment Banking Team has advised on approximately 700 total M&A and capital-raising transactions since 2010. Stifel’s presence in the healthcare sector goes well beyond investment banking, and includes a dedicated equity research offering (15 publishing analysts covering 245 companies worldwide), a dedicated specialist sales force, and a flagship annual Healthcare Conference, which attracts nearly 1,000 industry participants.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

