Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, March 14 to 16, 2023.

On March 16, at 9:30 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., CEO of Prelude, and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, hosted by Barclays. The company will host one-on-one meetings on March 15 and 16.

About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3789 a first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

Helen@ShikCommunications.com