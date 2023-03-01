Global Power Tools Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 52,329 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report, the Global Power Tools Market was valued at US$ 33,487.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 52,329 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023-2031.

This surge in demand is being met by power tool manufacturers who are continuously developing innovative designs and technologies, such as cordless tools, to cater to consumers' needs. The availability of low-cost labor in certain parts of the world has also helped manufacturers to reduce costs and stay competitive, thereby contributing to the growth of the power tool market. With these factors at play, the future looks bright for the power tools industry, making it a lucrative investment opportunity for investors looking for long-term growth potential.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/power-tools-market

On the demand side, the rising number of infrastructure projects and increasing demand for home improvement products has created a strong market for power tools. Additionally, the availability of advanced technologies, such as robotics and automation, has enabled manufacturers to produce high-quality power tools at competitive prices. This has made the power tools produced in the region more attractive to customers in other parts of the world, leading to increased sales and contributing to the region's dominance of the global power tool market.

Global Power Tools Market is Dominated by Top 5 Players with More than 75% Market Share

The power tool market is highly competitive with the cumulative market share of the top five players being close to 75.1%. The market is segmented into two main sections, the bottom end of the pyramid, consisting of local manufacturers and small-scale manufacturers, and the top of the pyramid, including the key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Hilti Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Makita, and others.

Stanley Black & Decker is one of the leading players in the power tool market, holding over 28% of the revenue share. The company has a strong brand reputation and a diverse product portfolio, offering a range of power tools for various applications. Stanley Black & Decker's primary focus is on innovation and product development, which has helped the company maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Power Tools Market

Cordless Tools: Cordless power tools have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and ease of use. With advancements in battery technology, cordless tools now offer comparable power and performance to their corded counterparts, making them a popular choice among professionals and DIYers alike.

Smart Tools: As technology continues to advance, power tools are becoming increasingly connected and “smart.” Smart tools can be controlled and monitored via a smartphone app, allowing users to track usage, adjust settings, and receive alerts and notifications.

Sustainability: Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and power tool manufacturers are responding by developing more sustainable products. This includes using eco-friendly materials and designing tools that use less energy or generate less waste.

DIY Market: With the rise of DIY culture, power tool manufacturers are developing products that are easy to use and accessible to a wider audience. This includes creating smaller, lighter tools and designing them with features such as ergonomic handles and adjustable speed settings to make them more user-friendly.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/power-tools-market

Drilling and Fastening Applications Set to Dominate Global Power Tools Market with Over 30% Share

Astute Analytica's research indicates that drilling and fastening tools have become an essential part of various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and DIY projects. The market has experienced significant growth, generating more than 30% of the revenue of the power tool market. The construction industry is the primary driver of demand for these tools, as it requires reliable and heavy-duty equipment to build foundations, install drywall, and attach fixtures.

The manufacturing industry also uses drilling and fastening tools for assembling machinery, securing electronic components, and producing furniture and household goods. Moreover, the increasing popularity of DIY projects has led to a growing demand for affordable and user-friendly drilling and fastening tools that can be used by beginners and experts alike. As industries continue to automate and adopt more advanced manufacturing processes, the demand for high-quality drilling and fastening tools is expected to grow.

The construction industry is the largest end-use segment for drilling and fastening tools, accounting for over 60% of the market share in 2022. Wherein, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for drilling and fastening tools, driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development in countries such as China and India.

Asia Pacific and North America to Remain the Leaders in Global Power Tool Market with More than 60% Revenue Share

According to Astute Analytica, the Asia-Pacific region's dominance of the global power tool market can be attributed to several factors. The first is the region's strong economic growth, which has led to increased investments in the power tools sector and resulted in an increase in production and sales. This has further contributed to the region's dominance of the global power tool market. Secondly, the presence of large manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region has also played a significant role in the region's dominance of the global market. These industries have access to advanced technologies such as robotics and automation, which has enabled them to produce high-quality power tools at competitive prices. This has made the power tools produced in the region more attractive to customers in other parts of the world, leading to increased sales and contributing to the region's dominance of the global power tool market.

The Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing strong economic growth over the past few years. In 2022, the region's GDP is projected to grow by 7.6%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This growth has resulted in increased investments in the power tools sector, leading to an increase in production and sales of power tools in the region.

The manufacturing industry is a key contributor to the Asia-Pacific power tool market According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific accounts for 44% of the region's GDP. The availability of advanced technologies, such as robotics and automation, has enabled these industries to produce high-quality power tools at competitive prices, contributing to the region's dominance of the global power tool market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BASF SE

Biome Technologies plc

Braskem

Corbion N.V.

Danimer Scientific.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Futerro SA

Galactic

M& G Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Plantic

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries

Toyota Tsusho

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/power-tools-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com