Sientra Announces Preliminary Results from Clinical Study and The First Shipment of Viality™ Fat Transfer System

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that it has begun commercial shipping of its Viality™ with AuraClens™ fat transfer system. The Company also announced the release of preliminary results from its on-going, multi-center, long-term volume retention clinical study with Viality. These preliminary results show over 80% volume retention at both the 3- and 6-month timepoints, making Viality the first, and only, system to have clinically demonstrated such high levels of retention.



“The promising results showcased in this preliminary data mirrors what I am seeing clinically with the patients I have treated with Viality to-date,” said board-certified plastic surgeon and clinical study investigator, Dr. Sachin M. Shridharani, MD, FACS. “Fat transfer has been gaining popularity for the past decade, and with Viality, Sientra has not only contributed to an unmet market need though superior fat retention rates, but allows me to offer my patients predictable outcomes, with the natural results they are looking for.”

Based on the preliminary results, with 68 patients* enrolled, the clinical study shows over 80% volume retention at both 3- and 6-months post breast augmentation and reconstruction. In addition, volume changes from 3 to 6 months were on average only 3.59%, indicating the long-term viability of fat transfer when using Viality.

“Sientra is known for elevating industry standards through innovation and unmatched product quality,” said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra. “This research allows us to best equip surgeons with what they need to generate the best outcomes for their patients. We have experienced a significant demand for the product in presales alone, and look forward to putting Viality in the hands of our plastic surgeon customers as we commence commercial shipping. We anticipate that when the study is completed, the results of this first-of-its-kind study will establish a new standard for evidence in fat transfer.”

The full preliminary results are now available on our website and Sientra will continue to develop the data within the ongoing clinical study.

*Not all patients in the study had reached 3 and 6 month timepoints when preliminary results were released

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company’s mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ fat transfer system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

(*) Data on file

