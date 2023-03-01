A2P Messaging Market worth $72.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global A2P Messaging Market size to grow from USD 62.1 billion in 2020 to USD 72.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing number of advertising and marketing companies, growing number of mobile subscriber, and growing use of A2P messaging among major industries.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2020 USD 62.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2025 USD 72.8 billion Market size available for years 2016 – 2025 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2025 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Key Market Drivers Increasing number of advertising and marketing companies Key Market Opportunities Growing trend of mobile marketing via messaging Segments covered Component(Platform and A2P Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud),Application (Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages, and Others), SMS Traffic(National and Multi-country), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others) and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered AT&T(US) ,Sinch(Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip(UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec(UK), Silverstreet (Singapore),Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications(India),Cequens (Egypt),Mitto(Switzerland),ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands)

Under the applications segment, Interactive Messages segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Interactive messages are basically used for one-way communication channel between end users. The interactive services offered in the A2P SMS market are used for applications such as feedback messages, announcement, tele voting, m-commerce, and mass notification that demand establishing wider communication channel between sender entity and receiver entity. Interactive services also include self-management portals and multi-layered services such as surveys, where user interact with system. Interactive services are cornerstone for enterprises that enable human interaction and authentication connection with customers. Interactive services enable enterprises to deliver unique experiences with today’s consumer.

By traffic, the multi-country traffic segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. Worldwide, the SMS messaging continues to grow and modernize. Enterprises are very keen to reach their customers globally through simple and ubiquitous communication channels. Multi-country SMS traffic comprises sending messages outside a country’s geographical region. SMS service providers use Signaling System 7 (SS7) connectivity to route SMS messages internationally. This traffic is less in volume but high in revenue. Multi-country A2P traffic is increasing, as two-factor authentication is one of the most demanding A2P messaging applications all over the globe. The international or multi-country traffic has a greater application in travel, IT, and telecom industries for functions such as verification messages, travel updates, and social site authentication. In addition to international A2P SMS traffic, there is the issue of SMS delivery with focus on quality and protection against monetization of A2P SMS traffic. Enterprises are using SMS firewall for monetizing international A2P messaging traffic. Most of the international traffic is generated in the APAC region due to its huge mobile subscriber base.

APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020. Due to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive and focusing on offering better customer service in A2P messaging solutions. Thus, the untapped potential of this region is attracting investments by major companies. The growth in the APAC region is primarily attributed to potential opportunities available for advertisers in APAC, given the high concentration of feature mobile phones in this region. Moreover, several multinational companies are focusing on expanding their business in countries across the APAC. This offers potential growth opportunities for A2P SMS providers to increase brand awareness of business organizations.

Major vendors in the A2P messaging market include AT&T (US), Sinch (Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip (UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio (US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec (UK), Silverstreet (Singapore), Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications (India), Cequens (Egypt), Mitto (Switzerland), ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands).

