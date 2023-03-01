Mobiquity Technologies Launches Mobi-AI Engine for Digital Advertising

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, has launched its Mobi-AI engine, an artificial intelligence enabled optimization engine that can modernize how programmatic digital advertising works. Mobi-AI is integrated with the company's Advangelists’ Ad Tech Operating System (ATOS) and leverages machine learning and AI to analyze user behavioral patterns, first-party data, CRM data, contextual information, and utilizes content-based n-gram natural language processing. This enables businesses to deliver personalized user experiences, optimize campaigns in real-time, and provide contextually relevant ads through dynamic content that can be customized in real-time based on the user's behavior and preferences.



"Mobi-AI will help businesses unlock the full potential of their digital advertising campaigns," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. He also added that ”Mobi-AI can deliver a host of benefits to businesses, including improved Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), inventory optimization, targeted campaigns, fraud mitigation, and contextually relevant ads. The platform can analyze user data and preferences to deliver customized content that is tailored to the individual, leading to higher conversion rates.”

In addition to these benefits, Mobi-AI promises to help mitigate the risk of ad fraud by detecting fraudulent activity in real-time, thereby helping businesses minimize losses and protect their advertising budgets. By leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, businesses can optimize their digital advertising efforts and achieve their advertising goals more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

