Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Special Dividend to Shareholders

LOGANSPORT, Ind., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”) (the “Corporation”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a Special Dividend of $2.50 per share to its shareholders of record on April 3, 2023. This special dividend will be paid to shareholders on May 3, 2023.

According to Chad Higgins, President of the Corporation, “The board is excited to reward its loyal shareholders with this special dividend. This dividend is a result of the hard work and dedication of the employees of Logansport Savings Bank throughout the unprecedented challenges of the last few years.”

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB: “LOGN.OB”), an Indiana corporation, is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial Bank located in Logansport, Indiana.