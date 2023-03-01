Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2023

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.1 million in February 2023 and increased by 20.1% compared to February 2022.



In January through February 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 42.0 million and increased by 24.6% year-to-year.

In January-February 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 20.4% year-to-year, in Latvia grew by 31.2% and in Estonia increased by 33.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.5 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 0.2% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager






