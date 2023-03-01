Walden University and HealthLinx Announce Virtual Workshop Building a Nursing Excellence Blueprint: A Workshop for Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Program Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden University and HealthLinx are jointly providing a 2023 Magnet and Pathway to Excellence Program Director virtual workshop "Back to Basics: Building a Nursing Excellence Blueprint," April 6 and 13 from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. EST.

"Walden is dedicated to the academic advancement of nursing professionals who will improve workplace and healthcare outcomes while advancing health equity," says Dr. Tracy Slemp, dean of Walden's College of Nursing. "This new workshop will help Magnet and Pathway directors enhance their knowledge of their roles and responsibilities as they lead their healthcare organizations in demonstrating a culture of nursing excellence and a commitment to creating healthy work environments in pursuit of Magnet® and Pathway designation. Walden's College of Nursing and ANCC's Magnet and Pathway programs are aligned with the vision of improving patient outcomes, and both organizations recognize the significant impact of nursing care on all populations of patients."

The workshop will feature sessions that are targeted to develop the role of the Magnet and Pathway program director. Each session reviews different foundational elements for these roles and how to utilize data for a successful excellence journey. Attendees will learn from expert-level, experienced Magnet® leaders, and to participate in an interactive Question and Answer session with experts at the end of each day.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help bring back the basics required for designation," says Dr. Kristin Whitehead, HealthLinx executive vice president of nursing excellence. "Our experts are excited to share information on building Magnet and Pathway to Excellence foundations, critical infrastructure for success, and strategies to develop skills as a program director. Programs of excellence have never been more important in nursing and healthcare, as they create and maintain structures and processes conducive to success and engagement."

As an added incentive, attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 8.50 contact hours. Each registrant for the workshop will receive access to all sessions taking place over both days.

Walden University is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development through the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (P0469). Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The products and services of HealthLinx are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All Rights Reserved.

###

About Walden University

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 250 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About HealthLinx

HealthLinx® is a Nursing Leadership, Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Consulting partner for hospitals seeking performance improvement. We are obsessed with transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Jacuelyn Manetakis

Senior Director, Global Communications

jacquelyn.manetakis@adtalem.com

630-303-4438



Courtney Kaplan

Marketing Manager, HealthLinx

ckaplan@healthlinx.com

614-542-3343



Related Images











Image 1: Walden University and HealthLinx Workshop

















Image 2: HealthLinx

















Image 3: Walden University









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment