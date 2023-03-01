TigerGraph Expands Cloud Offering with Powerful New Capabilities to Streamline Adoption of Graph Technology for Deeper Business Insights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of the leading advanced analytics and ML platform for connected data, today announced the latest version (3.9) of TigerGraph Cloud , the industry’s first and only native parallel graph database-as-a-service, including powerful new security, advanced AI, and machine learning capabilities that meet the demands of its rapidly growing customer base and streamline the adoption, deployment, and management of the most scalable graph database platform. The underlying parallel native graph database engine is also available for on-prem or self-managed cloud installation.



“Graph is a crucial tool for solving business challenges and TigerGraph is committed to helping customers unlock the full potential of their data by using ML and AI to close the gap between data and decisions,” said Jay Yu, vice president of product and innovation at TigerGraph. “Based on direct feedback from enterprise customers relying on TigerGraph to power mission-critical graph applications, this new release offers more advanced machine learning capabilities that allows customers to supercharge their data analytics projects at scale, with speed, and in the most collaborative way possible.”

The company today announced significant momentum driven by 100% growth year over year of its TigerGraph Cloud offering as more organizations leverage the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database-as-a-service to accelerate the adoption of graph technology. Available as self-managed enterprise or on fully-managed cloud services including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, TigerGraph Cloud equips users with a comprehensive, streamlined approach to deploy and maintain multiple graph database solutions with visual analytics and machine learning tools. ​​Users can get started in minutes, build a proof-of-concept model in hours, and deploy a solution to production in days. New capabilities include:

Enhanced data ingestion: Simplified streaming data ingestion setup and support for the popular Parquet data format with enhanced progress monitoring and messages.

Parquet file format: Added support for the de facto open source storage format for big data as a data source.

Added support for the de facto open source storage format for big data as a data source. Multi-edge support: Ability to allow multiple edges of the same type to exist between two vertices, simplifying the support of time-series and many other use cases.

Ability to allow multiple edges of the same type to exist between two vertices, simplifying the support of time-series and many other use cases. Enhanced graph data science package: Achieve more scalable graph embedding with NodePiece and pyTigerGraph support for TigerGraph's packaged algorithms with just-in-time compilation.

Achieve more scalable graph embedding with NodePiece and pyTigerGraph support for TigerGraph's packaged algorithms with just-in-time compilation. Improved DevOps support: Access to detailed operational information, visually displayed by the Admin Portal; monitor individual queries and real-time status of each TigerGraph service and its dependencies.

Access to detailed operational information, visually displayed by the Admin Portal; monitor individual queries and real-time status of each TigerGraph service and its dependencies. Expanded Kubernetes functionality : Access to operator support for backup, cluster expand/shrink.

: Access to operator support for backup, cluster expand/shrink. Expanded self-service graph visual analytics: Improved productivity via collaborative editing and viewing capabilities on shared visual graph dashboards.



In addition to new features, this release incorporates findings from several large scale deployments of TigerGraph Cloud to offer the highest level of product stability and security to ensure ease of use for TigerGraph customers.

TigerGraph Cloud users can choose from 20+ starter kits that cover real-world industry use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, supply chain analysis, cybersecurity, and more. Starter kits are pre-built with sample graph data schema, dataset, and queries focused on specific use cases such as fraud detection, real-time recommendation, machine learning, explainable AI, and more.

The latest version of TigerGraph Cloud is available now. You can sign up for our free tier offering here to leverage these new features at zero cost.

TigerGraph, the only scalable platform for analytics and machine learning on connected data, unlocks unprecedented value within existing data—fast enough to deliver the real-time insights needed to solve crucial business challenges that propel businesses forward. By providing visibility into the multidimensional connections and relationships among data, TigerGraph closes the gap between data and decisions.