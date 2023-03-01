Zirconium Sales to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2033; Owing to Increasing Usage in Automotive and Aviation Protective Coatings: Fact.MR Report  

Rockville, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently published research report, reveals that the global zirconium market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide demand for zirconium is estimated to advance rapidly at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2033. Increasing industrial applications of zirconium are expected to generate lucrative opportunities for market players.



Zirconium is a lithophile metallic element and is used to form different minerals, including zircon and baddelevite. Owing to the low stability of Zr(OH) 4 and the stable presence of zircon, zirconium shows low mobility in most environmental conditions. Zircon generally occurs in plutonic and volcanic rocks.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8397

Zircon is extracted commercially as a co-product with some other minerals, including gold, rutile, and ilmenite. For the production of zirconium, various commercial methods are used, including fusion, electrolysis, reduction of halides with sodium or calcium, and fusion electrolysis. Significant growth in the nuclear sector can put a favorable impact on revenue generation due to the use of zirconium as a construction material in the nuclear industry.

Chemical corrosion and high heat resistance, structural length, and low neutron absorption are some noticeable properties of zirconium, which make it suitable for application in the nuclear sector. Further, it finds application as outer covering or cladding for fuel rods, which triggers a nuclear reaction. Moreover, zirconium alloys, which consist of tin, zirconium, chromium, nickel, and iron are utilized for cladding purposes in military and nuclear reactors.

Zirconium alloys are used in the production of rayon spinnerets, lamp filaments, ceramics, flashbulbs, glass, surgical instruments, gemstones, precision tools, and explosive primers. Among other ceramics, which are available in the healthcare industry, zirconia comes with good mechanical properties. Noticeable development and improvements in ceramics based on zirconia are estimated to generate multiple opportunities for market players.

The flexural strength of zirconium makes it a better option compared to other ceramics, which are used in dentistry. Prosthetic use of products, including fabrication of crowns with Cam/CAD technique and fixation of partial dentures for dentistry can boost sales of zirconium.

Zirconium is used in sulfuric, nitric, formic, and acetic acids owing to its corrosion resistance property. Condensers, vacuum tubes, piping systems, pressure vessels, columns, and heat exchangers utilize zirconium in their production, which will fuel its demand over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The zirconium market is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2033.

The global market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2023.

The market is estimated to reach US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold 32.5% share of the total global market by the end of 2033.

Demand for zirconium in the ceramics industry is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 9.2% over the next 10 years.

The zircon segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8397

Competitive Landscape

Prominent supplier companies of zirconium are spending on strengthening their supply chain management systems to attract substantial consumers. They ensure the delivery of quality products, which are produced while maintaining standards set for quality control. Manufacturers of zirconium also work efficiently to minimize the environmental impact to attain the goal of a sustainable environment.

Key providers of zirconium are involved in mergers & acquisitions to expand their footprints in the global market.

For instance,

In December 2019, Lomon Billions acquired shares of China National Nuclear Corporation in Orient Zirconic. The acquisition will help Lomon Billions for strengthening its position in the zirconium business around the world.



Leading Market Players

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Glidewell Laboratories

Imperial Metal Industries Limited

Japan New Metals Co., Ltd.

Alkane Resources Ltd.

DuraTech Industries

Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc.

KCM Corporation

Segmentation of Zirconium Industry Research

By Occurrence Type : Zircon Zirconia Others

By Form: Crystals Powders Others

By End Use : Ceramics Chemicals Foundries Refractories Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy: Zirconium Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8397

Key Questions Covered in the Zirconium Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Zirconium Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Zirconium market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Zirconium Market during the forecast period?



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global zirconium market for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on occurrence type (zircon, zirconia, others), form (crystals, powders, others), and end use (ceramics, chemicals, foundries, refractories, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Ammonium Sulfate Market: The global ammonium sulfate market was worth US$ 3.31 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 3.43 Billion, representing an annual increase worth 3.7% from 2021. The market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032.

Titanium Alloys Market: The titanium alloys market revenue totalled nearly US$ 4 Bn in 2020, according to Fact.MR. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031, growing 1.4x across the forecast period.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Market: Worldwide consumption of ammonium thiosulfate is estimated at US$ 373 Mn in 2022. Further, the global ammonium thiosulfate is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 802 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2032.

Ammonium Bromide Market: According to a recent research study by Fact.MR, the ammonium bromide market is anticipated to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. Demand will observe a steady boost in the medium run forecast, with an optimistic outlook over the long run. It is anticipated that the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031 end.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com