Ajlan & Bros Holding Visits Linklogis, Jointly Promoting the Development of Supply Chain Finance in Saudi Arabia

Shenzhen, China, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 1, 2023, a delegation led by Ajlan Mohammed Al Ajlan, the deputy group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding, and Abdulaziz Ajlan Alajlan, the managing director of Tiqmo, a smart mobile payment company under Ajlan & Bros Holding, visited Linklogis. Charles Song, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, had an in-depth exchange of views with the delegation of Ajlan & Bros Holding on the business of two sides, the development trends, and the cooperation in the field of supply chain finance.







Saudi Arabia is located at the core node of China’s Belt and Road initiative in the Middle East. During the visit of President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom in December 2022, Saudi and Chinese companies signed 34 investment agreements. As one of the investment projects, the proposed joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding and Linklogis will be the first supply chain finance technology solution provider in Saudi Arabia.

Based on the accumulated business strength and superior resources of Ajlan & Bros Holding in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, and North Africa, and with Linklogis’ customized supply chain finance solutions and industry-leading technological infrastructure, the cooperation between the two sides will promote the establishment and development of supply chain finance ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Ajlan & Bros Holding is a leading diversified international enterprise and one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East region, employing over 15,000 people in more than 25 countries and across 75 companies. The Holding aims to become a leader in selected sectors by building businesses in partnership with international leading firms in sectors including science and technology, financial services, health care, games, mining, tourism, and logistics.

Ajlan Mohammed Al Ajlan, the deputy group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding, said, “We are delighted to visit Linklogis. As a leading diversified international enterprise, Ajlan & Bros Holding is committed to achieve diversified asset allocation and multi-disciplinary development. Linklogis has a mature and stable business in supply chain finance and has established a strong network of partners at home and abroad. We look forward to further cooperation with Linklogis in the future and jointly develop emerging technologies and digital finance, driving the digitization of Saudi Arabia.”

Charles Song, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, said, “As the largest supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, Linklogis is actively expanding its international business, and the Middle East region is an important market for us. Our strategic cooperation with Ajlan & Bros Holding instills confidence in us to expand our business in the Middle East. Through our industry-leading technologies and operation experiences, Linklogis will lay a solid foundation for the proposed joint venture. Together with Ajlan & Bros Holding, we will facilitate the establishment of the supply chain finance ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, and promote the informationization of local financial services.”

Vince Tallent , CEO of Tiqmo, Yu Zhao, CFO of Linklogis, and James Li, the general manager of Linklogis International, also attended the meeting.