I-umall has been launched globally that e-commerce platform from UK

Birmingham, United Kingdom, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-umall e-commerce platform (www.i-umall.com) is a new e-commerce platform which has bore in Birmingham, UK. I-umall provides customers with goods from all over the world, such as books, movies, digital electronics, computers, household gardening products, toys, baby products, food, clothing, footwear and jewelry, health and personal care products, sports and outdoor products, toys, automobiles and industrial products.

The business goal of I-umall is "to become the most reliable bridge between global supply factories and global trade wholesalers". On the I-umall platform, factories with global high-quality goods supply directly connect with international traders. While serving consumers, I-umall also provides new impetus and new platform for digital transformation and brand development for traditional manufacturing enterprises, helping to accelerate the realization of dynamic balance between supply and demand of goods. I-umall is upgraded from three dimensions of platform, user and service to provide consumers with more "high-quality and cheap" goods.

In the new consumption era, I-umall has launched more e-commerce models to meet the needs of consumers on the basis of the original e-commerce model, such as social e-commerce, live e-commerce, interest e-commerce, new retail services, innovative e-commerce services, etc. I-umall promotes the integration and digital transformation of e-commerce industry resources and changes the traditional sales mode. I-umall worked with global merchants and members, payment platforms, social platforms, etc. to complete the digital transformation of e-commerce industry and the establishment of digital marketing system.

I-umall platform has cooperated with 139 storage centers, 26 logistics companies, more than 1600 production plants and served more than 13000 small and medium-sized shopkeepers worldwide. I-umall has successfully assisted many industries, such as home furnishing and retail, and provided a variety of e-commerce solutions for entities and businesses. I-umall realized the increase of customer source and sales volume, which greatly improved the sales volume of merchants.

I-umall uses WEB3.0 technology to enable emerging technologies to closely connect with the real industry. Through blockchain technology, e-commerce technology, and big data analysis and matching system, we will make in-depth cooperation for global traders, wholesalers, factories and individual shopkeepers. I-umall provides international trade traders and wholesalers with high-quality and reliable sources of goods quickly, saves them procurement costs, and provides numerous small and medium-sized shopkeepers with a chance to start a business for free and get rich returns.

I-umall constructs a new ecological economic model for e-commerce from multiple perspectives. On the I-umall e-commerce platform, introduce more brand merchants to meet the transformation and upgrading of the consumer market and innovate the consumption model. I-umall has made changes in commodity flow mode and user consumption mode, and plays an important role in creating high-quality life for users.

Looking ahead, I-umall actively carries out in-depth cooperation in various countries and regions around the world to promote the development of diversified e-commerce.