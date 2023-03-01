PEGylated Proteins Market to Surpass US$ 20,813.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global PEGylated proteins market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,424.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global PEGylated Proteins Market:

Key companies in the market are focusing on product approval for PEGylated Proteins which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved NYVEPRIA (pegfilgrastim-apgf), a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). It is a PEGylated leukocyte growth-stimulating factor indicated to reduce the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving anticancer drugs.

PEGylated Proteins Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 14,424.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 4.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 20,813.0 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: Consumables, Services

Consumables, Services By Protein: Colony-stimulating factor, Interferons, Erythropoietin, Recombinant factor VII, Other

Colony-stimulating factor, Interferons, Erythropoietin, Recombinant factor VII, Other By Application: Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hepatitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Hemophilia, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Others

Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hepatitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Hemophilia, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Others By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes Companies covered: Biogen Inc, Pfizer Inc, UCB S.A., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, BioMarin, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Growth Drivers: Increasing product approvals for pegylated proteins

High prevalence of chronic diseases Restraints & Challenges: Drawbacks associated with pegylated therapeutic proteins

High costs associated with drug development

Key Market Takeaways:

The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, and others of infections. For instance, according to an article published in the NCBI in December 2020, the estimated number of people with multiple sclerosis worldwide has increased to 2.8 million in 2020. When compared to 2013, the estimate is 30% higher than in 2013. The 2020 global prevalence was 35.9 per 100,000 people.

Among type, consumables segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing availability of PEGylated consumables such as reagents and kits. For instance, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., a multinational biotechnology company, offers a broad range of PEG reagents in three types - Crosslinking Reagents, Biotin Labeling Reagents, and Pegylation Reagents.

On the basis of protein, colony-stimulating factor segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities to evaluate the use of Colony Stimulating Factors (CSFs) in various conditions by the key players in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Partner Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial biotech company, announced publication of results from investigator-sponsored pre-clinical research that evaluated the use of recombinant murine GM-CSF (Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor) in improving cognitive ability and brain pathology in an aged mouse model of Down syndrome and in aged normal mice. According to the results of the study, the immune system stimulating cytokine GM-CSF improved learning/memory and interneuron and astrocyte brain pathology in Dp16 down syndrome mice and improved learning/memory in wild-type mice.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global PEGylated proteins market include Biogen Inc, Pfizer Inc, UCB S.A., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, BioMarin, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type: Consumables Services

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By Protein: Colony-stimulating factor Interferons Erythropoietin Recombinant factor VII Other

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application: Cancer Autoimmune Disease Hepatitis Multiple Sclerosis Hemophilia Gastrointestinal Disorder Others

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



