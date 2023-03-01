Mezmo Ranks #53 on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced that it ranked No. 53 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Part of the Inc. 5000 franchise, this prestigious list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy.



Mezmo’s chief executive officer, Tucker Callaway, attributes the company’s rapid growth to the rising demand for solutions that help companies seamlessly harness the flow of telemetry data across the entire enterprise to promptly react, adapt, and respond to events in real time.

“Research shows that more teams are using telemetry data to understand the health of their applications and environments so they can more effectively respond to issues and mitigate risk. However, many companies are challenged to manage and extract value from this data,” said Callaway. “The Mezmo team is building innovative solutions to empower the consumers of telemetry data and our ability to address this market need has positioned us for continued growth.”

In addition to its 360% growth in revenue over the reviewed two-year period, Mezmo, previously known as LogDNA, has continuously expanded its customer base, now serving more than 3,400 organizations worldwide, including many global brands, such as Lifesize and IBM Cloud. It also continues to innovate, bringing to market new control and cost-saving offerings, such as its new telemetry data pipeline, which makes data accessible, consumable and actionable. Mezmo ranked at No. 695 on Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in 2022 and it was included as a 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honoree and one of Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 .

The companies on the Inc. Regionals list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 185 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific .

Visit the Mezmo website to learn more about how Mezmo is transforming modern data observability .

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.



The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

