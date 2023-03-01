2023 Feedstocks for the Petrochemical Industry Competitiveness and Dynamics Report: Sustainable Feedstocks and Facility Integration to Play a Key Role

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Feedstocks and Facility Integration Shape the Petrochemical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the competitiveness and dynamics of the various types of feedstocks available for the petrochemical industry, with the intention of revealing how the growing concerns and the subsequent efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels in transportation and energy industries will impact the availability of fossil-based petrochemical feedstocks.
In the net zero emission (NZE) scenario examined in this study, stakeholders in transportation and energy sectors are expected to reduce emissions through decarbonization, and electrification, among many other energy efficiency levers. The study concludes that stakeholders will evaluate the use of alternate feedstocks to produce petrochemicals in a way that is both sustainable and profitable.
While the emissions in the petrochemical industry can be attributed to processes and feedstocks, this study covers the nature and footprint of feedstocks used in petrochemical production. The energy aspect is covered in Frost & Sullivan's report on decarbonization and associated processes. This analysis includes petrochemicals manufactured from hydrocarbons and from sustainable sources.
Finally, five key trends in the petrochemical industry are examined in this report: fossil-based (conventional) feedstocks, crude-oil to chemicals (COTC), carbon capture and storage (CCUS), recyclates and bio-based feedstocks, according to their degree of advancement, market opportunities, and key challenges in each of these segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Petrochemicals Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Structure of the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry - Petrochemicals' Primary Source
- Regulatory Landscape
- Significance of the Petrochemicals Industry
- Global Petrochemicals Market Overview
- Geographic Scope
- Global Petrochemical Market by Region in 2022
- Regional Outlook for Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Feedstock Perspective of Petrochemicals
- Feedstock Perspective: C1 Stream
- Competency of Feedstock (Naphtha Versus Ethane)
- Feedstock Competency - Ethylene Production from Different Feedstocks
- Evolution of the Petrochemical Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks - Opportunities
- Demand for Plastics - A Key Driver for Petrochemicals?
- A Transitioning Petrochemical Ecosystem
- Transition to a Higher Yield of Petrochemicals from Crude Oil
- Diversification of O&G Majors into Petrochemicals
- Threats and Challenges for Fossil-based Petrochemicals
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Crude to Chemicals
- Transition from Traditional Refining to COTC Complexes
- Integration of Refineries
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS
- CCUS - Overview and Introduction
- CCUS - Outlook for the Chemical Industry
- Captured Carbon Use - Application Segments
- CCUS - Projects in Pipeline/Development
- LanzaTech - Case Study
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Sustainability - The Key Trend Behind Feedstock Usage
- The Trend Toward More Integrated Biorefineries
- Developments in Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Neste - Case Study
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Recyclates as Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Recyclates Usage as Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Recycling Plastic Waste Streams to Petrochemical Feedstocks
- Developing Sustainable Feedstock for Petrochemicals
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Refineries
- Growth Opportunity 3: Making Use of Alternate Feedstocks
- Growth Opportunity 4: Incentives to Accelerate Technological Advancement
- Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities for Technology Providers
9. Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Lanzatech
- Neste
