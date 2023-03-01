2023 Feedstocks for the Petrochemical Industry Competitiveness and Dynamics Report: Sustainable Feedstocks and Facility Integration to Play a Key Role

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Feedstocks and Facility Integration Shape the Petrochemical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the competitiveness and dynamics of the various types of feedstocks available for the petrochemical industry, with the intention of revealing how the growing concerns and the subsequent efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels in transportation and energy industries will impact the availability of fossil-based petrochemical feedstocks.



In the net zero emission (NZE) scenario examined in this study, stakeholders in transportation and energy sectors are expected to reduce emissions through decarbonization, and electrification, among many other energy efficiency levers. The study concludes that stakeholders will evaluate the use of alternate feedstocks to produce petrochemicals in a way that is both sustainable and profitable.



While the emissions in the petrochemical industry can be attributed to processes and feedstocks, this study covers the nature and footprint of feedstocks used in petrochemical production. The energy aspect is covered in Frost & Sullivan's report on decarbonization and associated processes. This analysis includes petrochemicals manufactured from hydrocarbons and from sustainable sources.



Finally, five key trends in the petrochemical industry are examined in this report: fossil-based (conventional) feedstocks, crude-oil to chemicals (COTC), carbon capture and storage (CCUS), recyclates and bio-based feedstocks, according to their degree of advancement, market opportunities, and key challenges in each of these segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Petrochemicals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Structure of the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry - Petrochemicals' Primary Source

Regulatory Landscape

Significance of the Petrochemicals Industry

Global Petrochemicals Market Overview

Geographic Scope

Global Petrochemical Market by Region in 2022

Regional Outlook for Petrochemical Feedstocks

Feedstock Perspective of Petrochemicals

Feedstock Perspective: C1 Stream

Competency of Feedstock (Naphtha Versus Ethane)

Feedstock Competency - Ethylene Production from Different Feedstocks

Evolution of the Petrochemical Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks

Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks - Opportunities

Demand for Plastics - A Key Driver for Petrochemicals?

A Transitioning Petrochemical Ecosystem

Transition to a Higher Yield of Petrochemicals from Crude Oil

Diversification of O&G Majors into Petrochemicals

Threats and Challenges for Fossil-based Petrochemicals

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Crude to Chemicals

Transition from Traditional Refining to COTC Complexes

Integration of Refineries

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS

CCUS - Overview and Introduction

CCUS - Outlook for the Chemical Industry

Captured Carbon Use - Application Segments

CCUS - Projects in Pipeline/Development

LanzaTech - Case Study

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks

Sustainability - The Key Trend Behind Feedstock Usage

The Trend Toward More Integrated Biorefineries

Developments in Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks

Neste - Case Study

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Recyclates as Petrochemical Feedstocks

Recyclates Usage as Petrochemical Feedstocks

Recycling Plastic Waste Streams to Petrochemical Feedstocks

Developing Sustainable Feedstock for Petrochemicals

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Refineries

Growth Opportunity 3: Making Use of Alternate Feedstocks

Growth Opportunity 4: Incentives to Accelerate Technological Advancement

Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities for Technology Providers

9. Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Lanzatech

Neste

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc8395

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.