Look Left Marketing Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific Region for Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing, a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific region for the second consecutive year. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.



Look Left is a fully remote agency that champions the B2B technology companies rewriting and rewiring digital business. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 regional Pacific list as a result of its steady increase in revenue, as well as nearly doubling its employee headcount over the past two years. Last year, Look Left grew its content and digital marketing revenues by more than 50 percent, and increased total revenue by more than 30 percent — all while experiencing zero employee turnover.

“Most PR and content marketing firms take a one-size-fits-all approach that rarely drives meaningful action,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal, Look Left Marketing. “Our multi-disciplinary team has deep industry and marketing expertise in B2B tech. We multiply marketing impact for clients by delivering the perfect mix of strategy, messaging, digital optimization, content and public relations.”

An extension of the Inc. 5000 national list, the Inc. 5000 regional lists rank privately owned companies across every U.S. region. The companies on this particular list show a strong rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific.

About Look Left Marketing

Look Left Marketing is a content marketing and PR agency specializing in B2B technology. It brings messaging to life in earned, owned and paid media to give clients the power to punch above their weight and get the attention they deserve. The agency partners with some of the most innovative companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, health IT, AI and automation. Learn more at lookleftmarketing.com and follow the agency on LinkedIn and Twitter.

