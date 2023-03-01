At 15.0% CAGR, Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 6.27 Billion by 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Delivery Mode (On-premise, Web & Cloud-based); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 6.27 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 15.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA)? How Big is Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market?

Report Overview

Electronic clinical outcome assessment is a method of capturing outcomes data electronically in clinical trials. The rapidly rising demand for the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market can be attributed to the fact that these tools can improve the reliability of data by using edit checks to minimize missing or out-of-range data and by allowing participants to submit data contemporaneously.

An increasing number of clinical trials, the need to improve compliance, effectively capture and manage critical information, the need to reduce costs, and increasing R&D factors are expected to drive the market's growth. In December 2020, kayentis, a French company specializing in eCOA solutions, received funding of about USD 8.3 million. This facilitated its objectives for regional expansion and product development.

Some of the Top Market Payers Are:

IBM

IQVIA

Medidata Solutions

Clario

ArisGlobal

Signant Health

Oracle Corporation

Paraxel International Corporation

TransPerfect

CRF Health

Cloudbyz

Clime do Health GmbH

ClinCapture

OmniComm Systems

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 6.27 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.78 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 15.0% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players IBM, IQVIA, Medidata Solutions, Clario, ArisGlobal, Signant Health, Oracle Corporation, Paraxel International Corporation, TransPerfect, CRF Health, Cloudbyz, Clime do Health GmbH, ClinCapture, and OmniComm Systems. Segments Covered By Delivery Mode, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing improvisation in the quality of the information received to push the market

The rising burden on pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut overall costs for new drug development procedures has resulted in their rising inclination towards electronic data capturing from paper-based procedures. The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market size is expanding as the data capturing through eCOA platforms improves the quality of the information received, harmonizes the data collection procedure, and offers significant value to its users, such as data analysis.

Electronic-based services for data capturing and analyzing meet all the challenges of paper-based records with increased patient compliance. Electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market sales are soaring as they also eliminate the risk of data variance and minimize the site monitoring cost. Streamlined information offered by these solutions helps improvise the data quality by collecting the information in a structured way.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing demand for integrated processes to drive the market

The market for eCOA is being driven by clinical trials and the growing demand for integrated and automated processes. The solutions are essential for improving study data quality and complying with regulatory standards.

The market is expected to rise due to the need for improved compliance, effective capture and manage clinical information, cost reductions, and increased research and development activities.

Segmentation assessment

Web and cloud-based segment is predicted to dominate the market

Based on delivery mode, the web, and the cloud-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market demand is on the rise due to the benefits of their applications. Some of the primary benefits provided by these systems include remote access and sharing to prevent potential data misuse.

The contract research organizations segment will account for a significant share

Based on end use, the contract research organizations segment will account for a significant share. Electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market trends include the rise in the market due to outsourcing clinical research management by important biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Additionally, the expansion of the segment is facilitated by the development of new and inventive technologies that permit faster analysis which is more user-friendly.

Geographic Overview

Cutting-edge research facilities to propel the North American market

North America held the largest electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market share due to the creation of new drugs, which is expected to be fuelled in the upcoming years by the presence of technologically cutting-edge research facilities, medical device producers, academic institutions, and hospitals as well as better health care infrastructure will accelerate regional growth. Additionally, the use of eClinical platforms is expected to increase in the upcoming years due to initiatives and acquisitions made by important end users and market participants.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Amazon Web Services & THREAD introduced the "THREAD platform" driven by enterprise-scale automated and constructed artificial intelligence-driven technologies to speed up and enhance contemporary clinical trials.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report based on delivery mode, end-use, and region:

By Delivery Mode Outlook

On-premise

Web & Cloud-based

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals/Healthcare Providers

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

