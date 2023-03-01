Join the Herd at Bulls Corner, CoinFantasy's Exclusive Crypto Event

Denver, United States, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinFantasy is thrilled to announce its upcoming event Bulls Corner. This exclusive invite-only event brings together industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts to celebrate the latest trends in the decentralised ecosystem.

Taking place on March 2nd from 6 PM to 10 PM at the Viewhouse Ballpark in Denver. At Bulls Corner, attendees can look forward to rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the industry, including VCs, investors, founders, gamers, and influencers. The projected audience for the event is 150+, making it an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders and influencers.

Bulls Corner promises to be a night to remember, offering attendees the chance to network with the biggest names in the industry, swap stories about their own experiences, and pick up a few insider tips along the way. Guests can enjoy the energetic atmosphere and a wide range of cocktails and appetisers while enjoying DJ music. It will also feature exciting games with the opportunity to win free CoinFantasy token allocations.

Speaking about the event, Harishkarthik Gunalan, CEO & Co-Founder, CoinFantasy said, “ “Bulls Corner is a key event at ETH Denver for the global blockchain industry, and CoinFantasy is proud to be conducting this event. As the world’s first invest-gaming platform, we look forward to engaging with the DeFi, crypto, and investor community to collectively move Web3 forward.”

CoinFantasy was founded in 2018 with the mission to create a unique and fun way to engage with the blockchain and cryptocurrency world. Since then, the company has been providing a comprehensive invest-gaming platform that enables users to build a cryptocurrency portfolio while having fun. The company has gained recognition in the industry for its innovation and creativity, and Bulls Corner is set to be another testament to this.

Bulls Corner is not just a crypto event, it's a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a passion for decentralised finance. This is an opportunity to learn, connect, and have fun in a supportive and engaging environment. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, Bulls Corner has something for everyone.

Join CoinFantasy on March 2nd for Bulls Corner, where the only thing bearish is the floor mat at the entrance. Get ready to charge into an evening of excitement and networking, where the bulls of the town come together to make some bullish gains.

Interested individuals must register via an invite-only link at https://lu.ma/Bulls_Corner to attend Bulls Corner. CoinFantasy looks forward to welcoming you to this exciting event and celebrating the growth of the decentralised ecosystem with you.

About The CoinFantasy:

CoinFantasy is the world's first decentralised invest-gaming platform built on the play-to-earn paradigm for crypto-stock markets. We've developed a one-of-a-kind No-loss gameplay in which players make money simply by playing the game. CoinFantasy's numerous games aim to gamify crypto-stock markets, operating as a layer two platform on top of the primary markets. It will offer portfolio management fantasy games, in which anyone can create a crypto/stock lineup and outsmart their opponents to win prizes.CoinFantasy has recently raised $3.2m+ from Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon, Co-founder), AvaLabs, Magnus capital, Poolz Ventures, Moonwhale ventures, and 20+ VCs.

