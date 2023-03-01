Global Energy Trends and Opportunity Report 2023: Growth and Innovations to 2030

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Energy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This profile features novel concepts covering various aspects of energy leading to a better environment and creating direct opportunities for major sectors: industrial, health, mobility, aerospace, food and agriculture, and technology.

This analytics guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will help resolve energy-related challenges and enable growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Zero-energy Buildings

Self-healing Materials

Waste-to-hydrogen (WtH) Solutions

Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV)

Green Hydrogen-as-a-Service

Waste-to-Energy (WtE)

Floating Solar Parks

Climate Monitoring

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

