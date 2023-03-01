Global Energy Trends and Opportunity Report 2023: Growth and Innovations to 2030

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Energy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This profile features novel concepts covering various aspects of energy leading to a better environment and creating direct opportunities for major sectors: industrial, health, mobility, aerospace, food and agriculture, and technology.
This analytics guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will help resolve energy-related challenges and enable growth.
Key Topics Covered:
- Zero-energy Buildings
- Self-healing Materials
- Waste-to-hydrogen (WtH) Solutions
- Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV)
- Green Hydrogen-as-a-Service
- Waste-to-Energy (WtE)
- Floating Solar Parks
- Climate Monitoring
- Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
- Scoring Parameters: Growth Index
